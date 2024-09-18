ETV Bharat / entertainment

National Cinema Day: Catch Blockbuster Stree 2, The Buckingham Murders and More for Rs 99 on THIS Date

Hyderabad: In a special celebration of cinema, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) is set to hold National Cinema Day on September 20, offering moviegoers a chance to watch Kareena Kapoor's gripping drama The Buckingham Murders, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 among other films for just Rs 99 per ticket. Balaji Motion Pictures officially announced the revised ticket prices for Friday screenings on their Instagram handle for the Kareena Kapoor starrer. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the mysterious drama revolves around Sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (played by Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (essayed by Mairaaj Kakkar).

In a press release, the national multiplex trade body on Wednesday said that the National Cinema Day will be held on September 20 this year wherein cinephiles will be charged only Rs 99 per admission at theatres across the country. This year's event includes a diverse lineup of films across over 4,000 screens nationwide, showcasing both new releases and beloved classics. Cinema halls, including PVR INOX, Cinepolis, Miraj, Movie Time and Delite, have teamed up to show films at the said ticket price.

Apart from Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders, it includes new releases Yudhra, Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, Navra Maza Navsacha 2, Sucha Soorma, Never Let Go and Transformers One as well as last week's offering Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di. Stree 2, which has been going strong at the box office since its August 15 release, is also up for screenings along with Tumbbad (2018) and Veer Zaara (2004), which re-released on September 13.

"It is a heartfelt 'thank you' to all the moviegoers who contributed to this success and an open invitation to those who have not yet returned to their local cinema," the association said in a statement. This would be the third edition of the National Cinema Day, whose previous two editions saw a record number of over 6 million admissions, it added.