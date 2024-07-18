Natasa Stankovic's Return To Hometown Serbia Sparks Further Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya

Hyderabad: Serbian model Natasa Stankovic, amidst swirling rumours of a potential divorce from her husband, cricketer Hardik Pandya, has confirmed that she has moved to her hometown, Serbia. She took to her social media handle on Thursday and shared a picturesque snapshot from her home's balcony, confirming her return to her native Serbia.

Natasa Stankovic's IG Story (Screengrab)

Sharing the picture on her Instagram Story, she wrote, "Home Sweet Home," followed by a house and a white heart emoji. This comes after Natasa was recently spotted at Mumbai airport with her son, Agastya, and deliberately avoided posing for the paparazzi. Before this, she had posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Story, featuring a suitcase and captioned "It's that time of the year," accompanied by a plane and a house emoji.

The sequence of events has left fans and followers wondering if Natasa is indeed severing ties with Hardik for good. The couple, who tied the knot on May 31, 2020, and later had a Hindu-Christian wedding in February 2023, has been dogged by divorce rumours since May this year.

The speculation began when Natasa removed the surname 'Pandya' from her Instagram handle, sparking a flurry of rumours on social media. The absence of joint photos and Natasa's noticeable absence from IPL 2024 matches further fueled the divorce rumours. As the drama unfolds, Natasa's recent move back to Serbia has only added fuel to the fire.

Natasa, a former Bigg Boss contestant and dancer, has been tight-lipped about the rumours, but her recent social media posts have only served to heighten the intrigue. As the situation continues to unfold, fans and followers remain glued to their screens, leaving everyone wondering about the future of their marriage.