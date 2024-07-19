Natasa Stankovic's FIRST Social Media Post after Announcing Split from Hardik Pandya

Hyderabad: Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya have officially announced their separation, putting an end to months of speculation. They released a joint statement acknowledging the difficulties behind their decision while affirming their commitment to co-parenting their 3-year-old son, Agastya.

Following the confirmation, Natasa shared a heartfelt video of Agastya on her social media. This marks her first social media activity after announcing separation from Hardik. The actor was recently spotted at Mumbai airport with Agastya, seemingly headed back to her hometown, Serbia. Despite the presence of paparazzi, she focused on managing bags and guiding her son.

On July 18, Hardik Pandya and Natasa took to their respective social media handles to announce the split. "After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe that this is in the best interest for both of us," read the post.

The estranged couple also asserted that ending their years long relationship "was a tough decision" for them to make "given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family." The post further read, "We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time. Hardik/Natasa"

Their relationship had been a subject of rumours since 2018, with Natasa publicly referring to Pandya as her 'best friend' in a 2019 Instagram post. They got engaged on January 1, 2020, and welcomed Agastya into the world in July the same year. Their commitment was reaffirmed with vows renewed in Udaipur on February 14, 2023.