Natasa Stankovic Shares Cryptic Post As Hardik Pandya Returns From T20 World Cup, Fans say 'Getting Ready To Welcome...'

Hyderabad: Speculation surrounding the marital status of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his model wife Nataša Stanković has been rampant since the 2024 IPL season.

Initially, fans suspected that the couple was orchestrating a publicity stunt to divert attention from Hardik's underwhelming performance as captain of the Mumbai Indians. However, when Nataša failed to congratulate the Indian cricket team on their win at the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the rumour mill went into overdrive. The entire nation was celebrating, but Nataša's silence only fueled the speculation about a possible divorce.

Upon the Indian team's return from Barbados on July 4, Nataša took to Instagram to share a cryptic post, which has become a recurring theme on her social media feed of late.

The post featured a video of her getting ready, accompanied by a message that read, "God, fix me when I'm the problem, and protect me when I'm not." Nataša looked stunning in a white t-shirt paired with black trousers, and her wavy locks cascading down her face. More importantly, she exuded happiness, which only added to the intrigue.

As expected, the comment section was flooded with views and suggestions from fans. One user speculated that Nataša's posts were a sign of her trying to move on from a potential split, writing, "To me, it looks like that he left her, she is posting all those posts about being strong, and that trust God plan etc.. someone speaks only like that if the partner leaves. She is now trying to move on and be strong. Only they know what has really happened."

Another user wrote, "Men need an opportunity to attack women. Divorce news is not even confirmed yet they hate Natasa. Hardik meanwhile did not even defend Natasa." One more wrote, "Getting ready to welcome Hardik."

There were also reports of Hardik video calling Nataša from the field after the final match against South Africa at Barbados, but these could be mere rumours, much like the news about their alleged split. The truth remains unknown, leaving fans to continue speculating about the status of their relationship.