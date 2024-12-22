Nataraj Comments on Allu Arjun's Sandhya Theatre Stampede Controversy: 'It's Unfortunate'

Hyderabad: Actor and cinematographer Nataraj, who was recently in Coimbatore for a film shoot, has made comments about the ongoing controversy surrounding Allu Arjun in light of the tragic Sandhya Theatre incident. In an interview with ETV Bharat, Nataraj expressed his thoughts on Allu Arjun's situation, while also discussing other aspects of the film industry.

Allu Arjun's involvement in the stampede incident at Sandhya Theatre on December 4, during the premiere of his latest film Pushpa 2: The Rule, has sparked controversy. A massive crowd gathered to see the star, resulting in a stampede which led to the death of a woman named Revathi and her young son being critically injured. Following the incident, Arjun was briefly arrested but released on bail.

When asked about the controversy, Nataraj remarked, "It is not clear what happened in the Allu Arjun affair. Did the woman die after he got there, or did she die after he left? I do not know what happened." While expressing uncertainty about the specifics of the incident, Nataraj added that the incident was unfortunate, but also pointed out the challenge of navigating public opinion as an actor.

He also emphasised the importance of welcoming criticism from the public, especially in an era when cinema is evolving rapidly, including with advancements like AI and OTT platforms. Nataraj also extended his thoughts on the future of cinema, acknowledging the growth of multiplexes, OTT platforms, and virtual reality, while warning about the potential risks of overusing AI technology. He also spoke about the current rise of AI in filmmaking, citing Padaithalaivan as an example of how it can be used for good.

Responding to questions about Thalapathy Vijay retiring from films to join politics full-time, Nataraj said, "It is his personal decision. He has entered politics and held public meetings. As far as I am concerned, he can do politics while acting." He also expressed his disappointment over Vijay's decision to stop acting in films, calling it 'heartbreaking' for fans and the film community.