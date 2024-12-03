Nargis Fakhri's Sister Aliya Arrested for Allegedly Killing Ex-Boyfriend and Friend in New York

Hyderabad: In a shocking turn of events, Aliya Fakhri, the 43-year-old sister of Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri, has been arrested in New York in connection with the brutal murders of her ex-boyfriend, Edward Jacobs, and his friend, Anastasia Ettienne. According to reports from the Queens District Attorney, Aliya allegedly set fire to the garage where the two victims were sleeping, leading to their deaths from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

On the morning of the incident, Aliya reportedly shouted, "You are all going to die today," before setting fire to the two-story garage at around 6:20 AM. Ettienne, who was awakened by the fire, attempted to wake Jacobs before returning upstairs, but the fire quickly engulfed the building, leaving the victims unable to escape.

Sources suggest that Jacobs had ended his relationship with Aliya about a year before the incident, but she had been unable to move on and continued to pursue him. Jacobs' mother, in an interview with a newswire, revealed that Jacobs had made it clear to Aliya that he was "done with" her. While Nargis Fakhri has not publicly commented on the incident, her mother denied any possibility of Aliya being capable of such violence, calling her a caring person who tried to help others.

Aliya Fakhri faces severe charges and could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted. She is set to appear in court again on December 9. The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through both the Fakhri family and the public, as details continue to unfold. Nargis, who rose to fame in India with her role in the 2011 film Rockstar, has a busy year ahead with roles in Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Housefull 5.