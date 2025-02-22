ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nargis Fakhri Gets Married In Private Ceremony; Read To Know Who Her Husband Tony Beig Is

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri, known for her roles in Rockstar, Main Tera Hero, and Housefull 3, has reportedly tied the knot with US-based entrepreneur Tony Beig. According to a recent report by a newswire, the couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at a luxurious hotel in California last weekend. While the wedding was kept under wraps, glimpses of their special day have surfaced online, sparking excitement among fans.

Who is Tony Beig?

Tony Beig, a prominent businessman, is the chairman of the Dioz Group and oversees multiple ventures, including Alanic, 8Health, and Oasis Apparel. His entrepreneurial journey began in 2006, and since then, he has established a strong presence in the global business world.

Born in 1984 in Kashmir, Tony comes from a distinguished family. His father, Shakeel Ahmad Beig, formerly served as the Deputy Inspector General of Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, his brother, Johnny Beig, is a television producer, linking Tony to the entertainment industry. Tony pursued an MBA in Business, Management, and Marketing from Victoria University of Technology in Melbourne, Australia. His career took off in 2005 when he became the managing director of Alanic International, a leading US-based clothing brand.

Having lived in India, Australia, and the United States, Tony has built an impressive global business portfolio. Though he generally keeps a low profile, his relationship with Nargis Fakhri has put him in the spotlight.