Nano Machine To Lookism: 5 Manhwa Anime Like Solo Leveling Where Main Character Gets Stronger Over Time

Hyderabad: Solo Leveling, the wildly popular manhwa written by Chugong and illustrated by Dubu, became a global sensation and played a pivotal role in putting Korean manhwa on the map. While the leveling-up trope has existed long before Solo Leveling, this series undeniably amplified its appeal, inspiring several creators to explore similar themes. Combining immersive storytelling, dynamic action, dungeon-crawling adventures, and an overpowered protagonist, Solo Leveling set the standard for modern action-fantasy manhwa.

Due to its groundbreaking success, many other manhwa and anime titles have emerged, offering fans similar experiences where the main character starts weak but gains strength over time. From futuristic martial arts to high school dramas with a supernatural twist, here are five series you'll want to add to your viewing list if you enjoyed Solo Leveling.

1. Nano Machine

Nano Machine combines science fiction with traditional martial arts that creates a singularly thrilling and action-packed viewing experience. The story centres on Yeo-un, an outcast prince who is experiencing an ongoing survival battle with his half-siblings. His life takes a significant twist when he encounters a descendant from the future that gives him nanotechnology implants. Now using nanomachines, Yeo-un begins to learn martial arts at an unprecedented pace, and soon he rises above his station in the dangerous arena of cutthroat power politics.

There are many similarities to Solo Leveling - a weak underdog protagonist, a secret power system, and an ongoing process of development from weak to dominate level of power - among them. The manhwa is just stunningly well done, and combines a regular artistic style and an action-packed study of martial arts with futuristic technology. Definitely a must-watch if you are a fan of action-packed, growth stories.

2. Lookism

Lookism, created by Taejun Pak, offers a modern take on the theme of transformation, focusing on bullying, social prejudice, and the importance of appearance. The story centres on Park Hyung-Seok, a high school student who has spent his life being bullied and humiliated. After transferring to a new school, he mysteriously gains a second, incredibly handsome body. By day, he lives life as the popular and attractive Hyung-Seok, while by night, his original self remains.

Though it may seem different in premise, Lookism shares important thematic parallels with Solo Leveling. Both protagonists start as powerless individuals, gain extraordinary abilities (or appearances), and confront a world that suddenly views them differently. Taejun Pak's ability to intertwine social commentary with compelling drama makes Lookism a standout, especially when coupled with its sharp commentary on bullying and social media's role in modern society.

3. Descended from Divinity

Based on the web novel Cheonma-neun Pyeongbeom-hage Sal Su Eopda by Sancheon, Descended from Divinity follows Jung-hyeok Baek, a divine demon overlord from Murim, who unexpectedly reincarnates into the body of Roman Dimitri, a foolish noble obsessed with luxury. Awakening in this strange new world, Jung-hyeok must navigate aristocratic politics and an entirely new social hierarchy while wielding his formidable abilities from his past life.

Like Solo Leveling, this manhwa thrives on the concept of reincarnation and self-improvement. Jung-hyeok, much like Jinwoo in Solo Leveling, uses his skills to defy expectations and reshape the world around him. The blend of political intrigue, fantasy, and action makes Descended from Divinity a worthy addition for readers seeking a tale of personal growth against overwhelming odds.

4. Black Resume

Black Resume follows the story of Daisuke Yamada, an 18-year-old hacking prodigy investigating the mysterious death of his father. His search leads him into the secret world of Corporate Assassination - businesses that appear legitimate on the surface but covertly maintain peace between nations. Daisuke soon finds himself working for Exodus Shipping Co., alongside Hal, a deadly assassin who holds a coveted Black Resume.

This series is ideal for those who enjoy conspiracy-laden plots mixed with character growth. Daisuke's transformation from a rebellious hacker to a strategic player in a hidden war mirrors the growth arc found in Solo Leveling, as he uncovers deeper secrets and hones his skills in the deadly world of corporate espionage.

5. The Lazy Lord Masters the Sword

In The Lazy Lord Masters the Sword, Airen Farreira copes with the traumatic death of his mother by escaping into endless sleep, earning the nickname "the lazy lord." Everything changes when he begins having vivid dreams of a mysterious swordsman. Inspired, Airen awakens with newfound determination to train and master the sword.

The story resonates with Solo Leveling's core themes: starting from a position of weakness, overcoming personal trauma, and relentlessly pursuing strength. Airen's journey from lethargy to swordsmanship mastery is both touching and exhilarating, enhanced by its emotional storytelling and detailed art.

While Solo Leveling may not have the concept of the protagonist leveling up, it did popularise and perfect the formula, paving the way for a new generation of manhwa and anime. These five titles, which range from high-tech martial arts sagas to reincarnated demon lords and bullied high schoolers, all share the themes of growth, determination, and self-change. For readers looking for more series filled with action, growth, and underdog heroes, these series are great choices to add to your list.