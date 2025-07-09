ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Paradise: Nani's Massive Action Sequence Underway At Ramoji Film City For 2026 Global Release

Makers Nani's The Paradise are filming a major action sequence at RFC. The film releases globally in eight languages on March 26, 2026.

The Paradise (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : July 9, 2025 at 7:34 PM IST

Hyderabad: Natural star Nani's upcoming film The Paradise is currently in production, with a major action sequence being shot at Ramoji Film City (RFC), Hyderabad. Directed by Dasara filmmaker Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas, the film is being made on a big scale and is among the most anticipated movies of 2026.

The movie is a reunion for Srikanth Odela and Nani following their highly successful and well-received collaboration on Dasara. Touted as a multilingual extravaganza, The Paradise will be hitting theatres globally on March 26, 2026, in eight languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish.

Actor Nani (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Currently, a high-intensity action episode is being shot on a specially constructed massive set at RFC. Choreographed by stunt coordinator Real Satish, the scene is being performed in collaboration with global stunt teams and is expected to be one of the film's highlight moments.

The film's production began in Hyderabad on June 21, with the first shooting concentrating on childhood portions of the story. An impressive image, which was previously released from the set, features Nani as his character Dhagad, sporting green leather shoes and an ornate anklet-watch ensemble, giving a glimpse into what the movie's visual aesthetic will be like.

Anirudh Ravichander, whose music is known for being powerful and chart-busting, is scoring the film's background. The title poster and first look have already generated a lot of buzz, with the engrossing visuals, strong dialogues, and Nani's energetic screen presence. The complete cast and crew are yet to be announced officially.

Nani was last seen in Hit 3: The Third Case, directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, following his directorial run in the first two films of the franchise. The movie also featured Srinidhi Shetty, Rao Ramesh, Prateik Patil, and Tisca Chopra, along with several other significant actors.

