'Shot There For 18 Days': Nani Reflects On HIT 3 Shoot In Kashmir, Calls Pahalgam Terror Attack 'Haunting' - Watch

Hyderabad: As anticipation grows for the release of HIT: The Third Case, actor Nani has expressed deep sorrow and concern over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, a region closely connected to the film's production. Speaking at a press meet in Karnataka's Bengaluru for the film, which is set to hit theatres worldwide on May 1, 2025, Nani recounted the emotional toll the tragic incident had taken on him and the entire team.

The attack, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, occurred just months after the HIT 3 crew had spent nearly three weeks filming in the scenic town of Pahalgam. Recalling his time there, Nani shared memories of the locals' warmth and the serene beauty of the area.

"One day, I think it'll have a long-lasting effect on that place. Of course, what happened is extremely painful, and it's heartbreaking. It really pulled us all down. Not just us, everyone," Nani said.

Nani Reflects On HIT 3 Shoot In Kashmir, Calls Pahalgam Terror Attack 'Haunting' (Video: ETV Bharat)

The actor went on to describe how the incident continues to haunt him, especially because of how peaceful and welcoming the region was during the shoot. He said, "Yesterday, I was watching some clips of somebody going on a zip line or something and then accidentally recording what's happening in the back. As much as we all have… we were in pain and we all have something to, you know, work with or move on with our day-to-day life, it keeps coming back to us. It reminds us how vulnerable we are."

Nani highlighted the need for serious action and a unified response to such violence. "There are these wild forces which are still coming out on their own. And some big action needs to be taken. Some hope needs to be taken because otherwise, I think I don't know which direction we are going in."

Reflecting on his experience in Pahalgam, he said, "It's been even more haunting from the day this happened because we've shot there. We shot for 18 days, and the kind of support we got from the locals… every morning I would wake up and see Pahalgam and say, What a beautiful place."

He also recalled the joyful interactions with tourists, many from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. "I remember those happy faces who came for a holiday and wanted to have fun. But now, listening to what happened… I don't know how to put it in words. It is devastating. It is a horrific incident, and I just pray to God and hope that this doesn't repeat itself," he added.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani himself under Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions, HIT: The Third Case is the next chapter in the HIT Universe. The Telugu-language thriller stars Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles and was shot extensively in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and various locations in Jammu and Kashmir.

With music composed by Mickey J Meyer, cinematography by Sanu John Varghese, and editing by Karthika Srinivas, the film is expected to deliver an emotionally intense and high-stakes thriller experience.