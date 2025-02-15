Nandamuri Balakrishna Gifts Music Director Thaman A Swanky New Porsche - Pics Inside

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna gifted music director Thaman with a Porsche as a token of his appreciation for Thaman's exceptional contributions to Balakrishna's recent films, all of which turned out to be tremendous blockbusters. Pictures and videos of Balakrishna gifting the luxury car to Thaman have gone viral on social media.

Thaman, who's now composing music for Balakrishna's eagerly awaited Akhanda 2, seems to have struck a chord with the actor since their collaboration on Akhanda 1. That film was a phenomenal hit, making waves at the box office and running for over 100 days in more than 100 centres. It even ran for 175 days at one particular theatre! Clearly, Thaman's tunes have left a lasting impression on both Balakrishna and the audience.

The immense success of Akhanda encouraged Balakrishna to work with Thaman on all of his subsequent films, including Veera Simha Reddy, Bhagavanth Kesari, and, most recently, Daaku Maharaj. Each of these films has been a superhit or blockbuster. Balakrishna, in a recent interview, even referred to Thaman as family, stating, "People don't call him Thaman, they call him Nandamuri Thaman."

Meanwhile, Akhanda 2, directed by Boyapatii Srinu, is all set to be released with much fanfare in Dussehra on September 25, 2025. The buzz surrounding the film was enormous even before its official launch. The production and cast commenced shooting at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayag. Balakrishna stars opposite Aadhi Pinisetty and Samyuktha Menon, who recently joined the cast.

Produced by Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta, Akhanda 2 boasts top-tier technical expertise, with cinematography by C Ramprasad and Santosh Detake, editing by Tammiraju, and art direction by AS Prakash.