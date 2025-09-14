ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nana Patekar Speaks Against India-Pak Asia Cup Clash

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Nana Patekar, known for his powerful performances and straight talk, on Sunday voiced his ire over the Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan.

Speaking at press conference organised by Naam Foundation, Nana said "We should not play the match. The blood of my own people has been shed. Why should we play with them?" Marathi actor Makrand Anaspure, while reviewing the journey of Naam Foundation said, "In the last 10 years, 2,721 families have been given assistance of Rs 15,000 each through our channel. Now we are determined to increase the assistance by Rs 25,000".

He said the Foundation has also cleared silt from 1,284 percolation ponds. Makrand said, it is necessary to understand the basic needs of farmers beyond the education of children, means of income for widows, awareness on agriculture and proper planning for irrigation in harmony with nature.