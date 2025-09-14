Nana Patekar Speaks Against India-Pak Asia Cup Clash
The actor said the match must not be played as the blood of innocent people of India was shed.
Published : September 14, 2025 at 7:15 PM IST
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Nana Patekar, known for his powerful performances and straight talk, on Sunday voiced his ire over the Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan.
Speaking at press conference organised by Naam Foundation, Nana said "We should not play the match. The blood of my own people has been shed. Why should we play with them?" Marathi actor Makrand Anaspure, while reviewing the journey of Naam Foundation said, "In the last 10 years, 2,721 families have been given assistance of Rs 15,000 each through our channel. Now we are determined to increase the assistance by Rs 25,000".
He said the Foundation has also cleared silt from 1,284 percolation ponds. Makrand said, it is necessary to understand the basic needs of farmers beyond the education of children, means of income for widows, awareness on agriculture and proper planning for irrigation in harmony with nature.
Films of Nana and Makrand were reviewed and discussed at the event which was also attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chandrakant Patil. Donors of Naam Foundation through various channels were present.
Naam Foundation is a movement that was spearheaded by Nana Patekar and Makarand Anaspure in September 2015. It was a response to the apathy towards the devastating drought conditions and agonising voices of farmers in Maharashtra.
