Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya's Lawyer Issues Official Statement After Court Dismisses Tanushree Dutta's Case

Hyderabad: In the long-standing legal battle involving actor Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Sami Siddiqui, and director Rakesh Sarang, their lawyer, Padma Shelatkar, has issued an official statement after the dismissal of the sexual harassment case filed by former actor Tanushree Dutta.

According to Shelatkar, the court has not taken cognizance of the case, citing the Limitation Act, which bars cases filed after an unreasonable delay. The statement was released with the headline: "Finally justice served to Actor Nana Patekar, Choreographer Ganesh Acharya, Sami Siddique ( producer) and Rakesh Sarang (director)."

The case dates back to an FIR (No. 448/2018) filed by Tanushree Dutta at Oshiwara Police Station on October 10, 2018. The complaint primarily pertained to an alleged incident on March 23, 2008, which Shelatkar described as "false from day one, targeting my clients." The complaint was further amplified following a sting operation involving producer Sami Siddique on October 5, 2018. However, after a thorough investigation by the police, the Andheri Magistrate Court concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support Dutta's allegations.

The lawyer stated that the police had conducted a detailed investigation and subsequently filed a 'B summary report' - a report submitted when a case is found to be either false or lacking in evidence. As a result, the court did not proceed with the matter. Furthermore, Shelatkar pointed out that Dutta failed to file an application for condonation of delay, an essential legal step in cases where an FIR is lodged after a significant time lapse.

"The complainant failed to make an application for condonation of delay they even failed to prove the maintainability of their case and the court has dismissed their case. Prima facie there was no sufficient evidence to prove her contention even when there were more than 100 people present at the set while shooting," Shelatkar stated.

The lawyer further argued that her clients had endured seven years of mental and emotional distress due to the allegations. "They have a large fan following due to their hard work and dedication and the present allegations were made merely to malign the images of my clients with an ulterior motive behind them," she added. She also criticised the alleged misuse of laws meant to protect women, stating that some individuals exploit legal provisions to target prominent figures in the industry.

The statement concluded by highlighting that the verdict is a "beacon of light" for men falsely accused under the #MeToo movement. Expressing relief over the court's decision, Shelatkar said that they had faith in law and order, and judiciary and are delighted with the outcome of the case today.