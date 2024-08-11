ETV Bharat / entertainment

Namaskar, Dhanyavaad: SRK Brings Indian Flair in Heartfelt Acceptance Speech at Locarno Film Festival - Watch

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Aug 11, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with a career achievement award in Switzerland at the Locarno Film Festival. The actor won hearts with his witty yet heartfelt speech at the prestigious award show.

Shah Rukh Khan Brings Indian Flair in Heartfelt Acceptance Speech at Locarno Film Festival
Shah Rukh Khan Brings Indian Flair in Heartfelt Acceptance Speech at Locarno Film Festival (ANI)

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is admired not only in India but also across the globe. After taking a quick flight to Switzerland, the actor attended the Locarno Film Festival and accepted the coveted Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism award. The global icon won the hearts of his Indian fans as he concluded the winning speech in Hindi on the international stage. The actor ended his acceptance speech with 'Namaskar and dhanyawaad, enthralling the crowd.

SRK received the career achievement award on August 10, 2024, at the 77th Locarno Film Festival. Fans have shared numerous footage of him accepting the award on stage at the Piazza Grande on social media. In a video, the presenter was seen instructing King Khan on how to pronounce the Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism award. After thanking her, he playfully told Giona A. Nazzaro, Artistic Director, to come up with a “shorter name” if they called him again.

Shah Rukh thanked the audience during his speech, saying, “I want to thank you all for welcoming me with such wide arms, wider than the ones I do on screen.” He added that the intense heat made Locarno feel much like home in India. As he concluded his speech, he said, "I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart and from India, namaskar and dhanyawaad, and God bless you all." Shah Rukh's passionate display of his Indian heritage on a worldwide platform remained the highlight of his speech.

The recognition honoured Shah Rukh Khan's extraordinary career in Indian cinema, which encompasses a wide range of films in several genres. Regarding his professional life, Shah Rukh Khan is eager to begin filming King. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the action thriller will be his debut project with his daughter Suhana Khan. The film is bankrolled by Siddharth Anand and Gauri Khan together.

