Nagarjuna Steals Spotlight From Rajinikanth In Coolie 100-day Countdown Video

Hyderabad: The 100-day countdown video for Rajinikanth's upcoming film Coolie may have been crafted to celebrate the superstar's return to the big screen, but it is another South Indian legend who is trending. Released on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the makers, the video was designed to hype the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. And while it does feature striking visuals of Rajinikanth in a dark, negative role, it was Nagarjuna's 2-second glimpse from the back, dressed in a slick black outfit with unmistakable swag, that hijacked the conversation.

Fans went into overdrive. "Usually, no one overshadows Rajinikanth. But this time, it's Nag," one user posted. Others hailed it as "vintage Nagarjuna," with many saying his look had "more aura than full-length masala films." Some even speculated that Coolie would "brutally dominate" YRF's upcoming War 2 across Telugu and North markets.

Nagarjuna's minimal yet magnetic appearance in the video has sparked conversations about his underutilisation in recent Telugu cinema. "This is the kind of role Telugu creators have not given him lately," a fan noted. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is known for bringing out new shades in veteran stars, is being praised for resurrecting what fans are calling the "old Nag."

About Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious Indian films of the year. Rajinikanth plays Deva, a gold smuggler with a dark, layered persona, his first major anti-hero role in years. The teaser pays homage to his 1991 cult classic Thalapathi with a stunning recreation of the sun-lit silhouette scene. Coolie will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada on August 14, just in time for the Independence Day holiday.

The film also stars Upendra Rao, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and Bollywood star Aamir Khan in a cameo. Actor Pooja Hegde appears in a dance number that is expected to be a crowd-puller. Music is by Anirudh Ravichander, whose background score in the teaser has already gone viral. Set against the underworld of gold smuggling, Coolie promises to blend Kanagaraj's gritty action style with Rajinikanth's mass appeal, and now, Nagarjuna's rediscovered star power.