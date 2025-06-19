Nagarjuna Reveals Why He Said Yes To Sekhar Kammula's Kuberaa

Superstar Dhanush, King Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, highly anticipated pan-India movie Sekhar Kammula Kubera. With an amazing cast, Kubera is going to be a game-changer in Indian cinema. The promotional content of Kubera that has already been released has received a tremendous response.

Songs Poira Mama, Trans of Kubera, and PP Dum Dum are trending on the music charts with chart buster response. Sunil Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao are producing this film. Kubera is set to release worldwide on June 20 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. On this occasion, King Nagarjuna shared the highlights of the film at a press conference.

What is the reason for doing a multi-starrer project like Kuberaa?

-To come up with good stories, stars have to work together. I have done many films before. My father (ANR) NTR garu, Krishna garu, Shobhan Babu garu... all these people have done many films together.

-I always wanted to work with Shekhar Kammula. We all know about his films from Anand. I like his films a lot. His stories have a socially relevant point. Everything else is also commercial. They have wonderful songs.

What is the unique point of Kuberaa?

-Kubera has a very good unique point. That point is very relevant to today's society. Shekhar garu has always had this point in mind.

-There are good guys in these movies. There are bad guys. The ultra-rich, the middle class, and the below poverty line.. There is a clash between three societies in this movie.

What will your character be like in this?

-My character is a middle class one. I will be seen in the character of a CBI officer. That character is in the middle of the conflict of whether to do good or bad. There are many shades in my characters. Shekhar has written my character very wonderfully. It is a character with good scope for shuttle performance.

- It contains many amazing incidents. All of them are related to real life.

-Dhanush got into his role. He did it wonderfully.

Did Sekhar make any changes in the script to suit your image?

-No. He did what he wanted. I didn't ask for any changes either. If I change it, it will be ruined.

Almost everyone in your family has worked with Sekhar Kammula, right? Did you ask anyone about his style first?

-I asked Chaitanya. He said, 'His working style is very good. You will enjoy the entire film.'

Will Kuberaa's character be different from all the characters you have played so far?

- The story of this film is different. My body language, speech style, reaction... all of them are new. They are in the style of Sekhar Kammula.

- We shot the film almost entirely in real locations. We worked in all the big real locations like Tirupati, Mumbai, Goa, Bangkok.

What will Rashmika Mandanna's character be like?

-His character is very entertaining. He did a great job. I said you are the star after watching the movie. He is a very repressed character in that story.

What about the producers of Kuberaa?

Sunil Narang and Pushkara Rammohan wanted to make a big film. This project was done on a pan-India level in Telugu, Tamil. The film was made with a lot of passion. Director Sekhar Kammula gave what he wanted without compromising anywhere. The film came out with excellent quality.

About Devi Sri Prasad's music?

-Music is very important for this movie. The songs are very situational. Devi has given wonderful music.

-This story will be very different. It will not be a regular screenplay. It will not be routine characters. Everything will be different. No character in this will be called a hero or heroine. All the characters will be the same. You need guts to make films like this.

We heard that 100 movies are being planned?

Yes. We are planning it. The working title is King 100.

You look very fit. Have you made any changes to your diet recently?

No. I'm doing the same thing I've been doing for the last 15 years. I haven't done anything new.

What is your opinion on the Pan India trend?

-Making Pan India films is a very difficult task. Not all films are suitable for it. Not all films that are made as Pan India films are Pan India films.

How far has Shiva 4k work come?

Shiva 4K is finished. More work is being done for better effects. It is coming out very well. I saw a reel. It is very amazing.

I heard you are making a film under the Sitara banner?

Sitara, People Media Factory... Everyone wants to do this. But the project needs to be set.

What is your character going to be like in Coolie?

-I am doing a different direction in Coolie. Lokesh Kanagaraj is a completely new age director. The character is very new. This is the first time I have played such a character.