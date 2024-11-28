Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni to Tie the Knot on the Same Day? Here's What Nagarjuna Has to Say on Double Wedding

Hyderabad: The Akkineni family is abuzz with excitement as two weddings are set to take place in quick succession. Nagarjuna, the beloved Tollywood actor, is celebrating not one, but two milestones in his family, with both his sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni, soon to marry. In a recent interview, Nagarjuna shared the timelines and some delightful details about the upcoming weddings, which promise to be grand affairs filled with joy. (Also Read: From Acting Debut in MF Hussain Film to 9-Year Age Gap; All You Need to Know About Akhil Akkineni's Fiancee Zainab Ravdjee)

The first wedding in the Akkineni household is that of Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna's elder son, who is set to marry actor Sobhita Dhulipala. The couple, who got engaged in a private ceremony earlier this year, will tie the knot on December 4 at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. This studio holds a special place in the Akkineni family's heart as it was built by Nagarjuna's father and legendary actor, Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Speaking about the upcoming wedding, Nagarjuna revealed that the ceremony will be an intimate affair. "We are hosting the wedding at the Annapurna Studios, the family studio that my father built. We planned it as an intimate ceremony, but even with a limited guest list, we expect a large attendance. We have a large family, and so does Sobhita," he shared in an interview with a webloid.

The engagement of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita took place in August in a private ceremony with close friends and family in attendance. Nagarjuna shared the exciting news on social media with a heartwarming picture of the couple.

While Chaitanya's wedding is just around the corner, the Akkineni family will soon celebrate another union. Nagarjuna's younger son, Akhil Akkineni, is engaged to Zainab Ravdjee, and their wedding is scheduled for 2025. The engagement ceremony took place at the Akkineni family's home and was a close-knit affair, attended by only the closest family members.

There were widespread rumours that both Akkineni sons would be marrying on the same day, at the same venue. However, Nagarjuna set the record straight, revealing that the weddings would be spaced out. While Naga Chaitanya's wedding is set for December 4, Akhil and Zainab's wedding will take place a little later, in 2025.

Zainab, who is an artist, hails from the family of Zulfi Ravdjee and has spent her life across India, Dubai, and London. Nagarjuna expressed his happiness about the upcoming marriage, saying, "I am so happy for Akhil. His fiancee Zainab is a lovely girl, and I am so glad they have decided to spend their lives together."

Naga Chaitanya and Akhil are on the cusp of a new beginning in their personal lives. For Naga Chaitanya, his upcoming marriage to Sobhita marks a fresh chapter following his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu in October 2021.

Akhil, too, is embarking on a new journey with his engagement to Zainab. This development comes after his previous engagement to Shriya Bhupal, granddaughter of industrialist G.V. Krishna Reddy, was called off in 2017 due to unspecified reasons.