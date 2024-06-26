Nagarjuna Hugs Differently-Abled Fan Pushed Aside By Security At Mumbai Airport - WATCH

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Nagarjuna made amends with a differently-abled fan, who was pushed aside by the actor's security personnel at the Mumbai Airport. The incident, which sparked widespread outrage on social media, occurred when the fan attempted to approach Nagarjuna for a photo with him. However, on Wednesday, Nagarjuna took it upon himself to rectify the situation, meeting the fan at the airport and posing for pictures with him.

When the fan apologised for the incident, Nagarjuna reassured him, saying, "Arre, don’t be sorry. It was not your fault, humara galti hai (Don't be sorry, it wasn't your fault, it was our mistake)." The actor also took the time to interact with other fans at the airport, smiling for photos and creating a warm atmosphere.

Nagarjuna's gesture of goodwill came after he faced criticism for not intervening when the incident occurred. The actor had been at the airport, returning from a work trip, when the fan was pushed aside. The video of the incident went viral, prompting Nagarjuna to issue an apology on his social media account. He wrote, "This just came to my notice... this shouldn't have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future!!!"

Speaking of the actor's professional endeavours, Nagarjuna has been busy filming his upcoming project D51, alongside Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna. The film, directed by Sekhar Kammula, has been generating buzz in the industry, with the cast and crew spotted at various locations in Mumbai, including Juhu Beach.