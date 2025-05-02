Nagarjuna Inaugurates Telangana Pavilion At WAVES 2025; Showcases Telugu Cinema's Rich Legacy

Mumbai: Renowned actor Nagarjuna Akkineni inaugurated the Telangana Pavilion on Day 2 of the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, held at Jio World Convention Centre in suburban Bandra-Kurla complex. The 4-day event, which has attracted worldwide attention, celebrated Telangana film industry and its contribution to Indian cinema.

The Telangana Pavilion helped display the films from the state with posters from blockbusters such as Baahubali, Pushpa, RRR, and Kalki. Besides films, the pavilion featured a a cutout of cartoon characters such as Chhota Bheem, Kalia, and Chutki from popular Indian animated shows which delighted families and younger visitors.

Waves 2025: Telangana Pavilion inaugurated by actor Nagarjuna (Photo: ETV Bharat)

At the ceremony, Nagarjuna recognised WAVES 2025 as an important platform for the entertainment industry in India. "The Waves 2025 Summit will give a big boost to the film sector. This summit will help in reducing the production cost of films and will make it possible to use technology more. This summit will also help in reducing the production cost of films, which increases due to the exchange of technology," said Nagarjuna. When asked about the future of Telugu film industry, the actor said, "The future of Telugu film industry is bright."

Waves 2025: Telangana Pavilion inaugurated by actor Nagarjuna (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Nagarjuna's participation elevated the Telangana Pavilion which is being recognised for combining commercial success with meaningful cultural significance. The actor also emphasised the importance of such global summits in fostering collaboration and innovation in storytelling.

Waves 2025: Telangana Pavilion inaugurated by actor Nagarjuna (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Waves 2025: Telangana Pavilion inaugurated by actor Nagarjuna (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Moreover, veteran actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty expressed admiration for the summit's execution and scope. "Fantastic event, so well organised," he said. "The PM gave a fantastic speech, and we hope to make his dream come true."

Waves 2025: Telangana Pavilion inaugurated by actor Nagarjuna (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Waves 2025: Telangana Pavilion inaugurated by actor Nagarjuna (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Producer Guneet Monga echoed similar sentiments. Speaking at the venue, she said, "It is really nice to be here at WAVES. I think it is a phenomenal start to a global event... It's a great opportunity for all the filmmakers..It was an absolute honour to listen to the honourable Prime Minister and to witness the opening ceremony... Thank you for starting this initiative and looking forward to everything tech and movies..."

Waves 2025: Telangana Pavilion inaugurated by actor Nagarjuna (Photo: ETV Bharat)

WAVES 2025, which was inaugurated on May 1 by PM Modi, is India's first-of-its-kind international event dedicated to the media, entertainment, and digital sectors. Under the theme "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries," the summit aims to position India as a global creative powerhouse. With participation from over 90 countries, more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, and hundreds of companies and startups, WAVES 2025 serves as a collaborative bridge across industries, from film and OTT to gaming, AVGC-XR, AI, music, and beyond.