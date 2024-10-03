Nagarjuna Files Defamation Case Against Telangana Minister Surekha On Comments Over His Son's Divorce

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Akkineni Nagarjuna has filed a defamation case against Telangana Minister and Congress leader Konda Surekha, following her controversial remarks regarding the divorce of his son Naga Chaitanya from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The case, filed in Nampally Court under section 356 of the Indian Penal Code, was initiated after Surekha's comments suggested that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K T Rama Rao was responsible for the couple's separation.

Nagarjuna condemned the remarks, accusing Surekha of attempting to damage the reputation of the Akkineni family. His son, Naga Chaitanya, also expressed his support by sharing a copy of the defamation complaint on social media.

The controversy began on Wednesday when Konda Surekha made the allegations during a public event, sparking outrage among Telugu film industry insiders and fans. Several Tollywood stars, directors, and personalities condemned Surekha's statements, viewing them as inappropriate in the private lives of public figures for political gain.

Surekha's remarks came after a social media incident in which BRS supporters allegedly trolled her over a photo showing BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao presenting her with a traditional hand-woven shawl. Following this online mockery, Surekha expressed her emotional distress, which led to her controversial outburst.

In a statement on Thursday, Surekha apologised for her comments, explaining that they were made in an emotional moment after she was deeply upset by the online trolling. "I realize I should not have taken their names or involved their personal matters. I apologize for the pain my remarks have caused," she said.

Despite the apology, the controversy continued to escalate, prompting Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud to call for an end to the row. Goud emphasised that Surekha deeply regrets her statements and urged the Tollywood industry to move forward, now that the minister has publicly expressed her remorse.