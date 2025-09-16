'India Needs You': Nagarjuna Extends Early Birthday Greetings To PM Modi, Recalls First Meeting In 2014
Actor Nagarjuna shared an early birthday message for PM Narendra Modi, recalling their first meeting in 2014 and highlighting Modi's tribute to the actor's father.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 16, 2025 at 8:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, who recently appeared in the Rajinikanth starrer Coolie, took to social media to extend early birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turns 75 tomorrow, September 17. The actor also shared a heartfelt video, recalling his first meeting with the Prime Minister in 2014 and the life lessons he carried from that interaction.
On his X handle, Nagarjuna wrote, "As Shri @narendramodi ji approaches his 75th birthday, I look back at my very first meeting with him in 2014 — a moment of inspiration, kindness & life lessons. Wishing him an early happy birthday with prayers for his good health & continued leadership. #MYMODISTORY #ModiAt75 #HappyBirthdayModiji."
As Shri @narendramodi ji approaches his 75th birthday, I look back at my very first meeting with him in 2014 — a moment of inspiration, kindness & life lessons. Wishing him an early happy birthday with prayers for his good health & continued leadership. #MYMODISTORY #ModiAt75… pic.twitter.com/Ycimd66sMd— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) September 16, 2025
In the accompanying video message, Nagarjuna elaborated on the values PM Modi had impressed upon him during that first meeting. "The PM told me to keep humility, and also to keep empathy as an important quality. It was Modi ji who remembered my father in his centenary year. Sir, India needs you," the actor said.
Notably, Prime Minister Modi had paid tribute to Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) during the 117th episode of Mann Ki Baat. Alongside remembering legends like Tapan Sinha, and Raj Kapoor, and Mohammed Rafi, he emphasised ANR's role in changing the Telugu film industry base from Chennai to Hyderabad. The Prime Minister also acknowledged ANR's philanthropic contributions, including the establishment of Annapurna Studios and educational initiatives like Akkineni Nageswara Rao College in Gudivada.
Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister shri @narendramodi ji, for honoring my father, ANR Garu, on his centenary year alongside such iconic legends. 🙏— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 29, 2024
His vision and contributions to Indian cinema continue to inspire generations, and this recognition means the world to our family and… https://t.co/PK0kah9gHT pic.twitter.com/Yh5QSYm4cA
Earlier this year, Nagarjuna had met the Prime Minister at Parliament House, where he presented him with the book Mahaan Abhineta Akkineni Ka Viraat Vyaktitva, written by Padma Bhushan awardee Prof. Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, to mark ANR's 100th birth anniversary.
It was overwhelming to hear Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji's commendations for ANR gaaru's philanthropic legacy and his high regard for both @AnnapurnaStdios and Annapurna College of Film and Media as a pivotal institution for aspiring filmmakers. This esteemed… pic.twitter.com/1ieuGIcycl— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 7, 2025
On the professional front, Nagarjuna is gearing up for his landmark 100th film, directed by Ra Karthik of Nitham Oru Vaanam fame. The project is expected to be an emotionally charged drama, presenting the actor in a raw and intense avatar. This marks Nagarjuna's second collaboration with a Tamil filmmaker this year, following his recent work with Lokesh Kanagaraj in Coolie.
