'India Needs You': Nagarjuna Extends Early Birthday Greetings To PM Modi, Recalls First Meeting In 2014

Actor Nagarjuna shared an early birthday message for PM Narendra Modi, recalling their first meeting in 2014 and highlighting Modi's tribute to the actor's father.

Published : September 16, 2025 at 8:38 PM IST

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, who recently appeared in the Rajinikanth starrer Coolie, took to social media to extend early birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turns 75 tomorrow, September 17. The actor also shared a heartfelt video, recalling his first meeting with the Prime Minister in 2014 and the life lessons he carried from that interaction.

On his X handle, Nagarjuna wrote, "As Shri @narendramodi ji approaches his 75th birthday, I look back at my very first meeting with him in 2014 — a moment of inspiration, kindness & life lessons. Wishing him an early happy birthday with prayers for his good health & continued leadership. #MYMODISTORY #ModiAt75 #HappyBirthdayModiji."

In the accompanying video message, Nagarjuna elaborated on the values PM Modi had impressed upon him during that first meeting. "The PM told me to keep humility, and also to keep empathy as an important quality. It was Modi ji who remembered my father in his centenary year. Sir, India needs you," the actor said.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi had paid tribute to Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) during the 117th episode of Mann Ki Baat. Alongside remembering legends like Tapan Sinha, and Raj Kapoor, and Mohammed Rafi, he emphasised ANR's role in changing the Telugu film industry base from Chennai to Hyderabad. The Prime Minister also acknowledged ANR's philanthropic contributions, including the establishment of Annapurna Studios and educational initiatives like Akkineni Nageswara Rao College in Gudivada.

Earlier this year, Nagarjuna had met the Prime Minister at Parliament House, where he presented him with the book Mahaan Abhineta Akkineni Ka Viraat Vyaktitva, written by Padma Bhushan awardee Prof. Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, to mark ANR's 100th birth anniversary.

On the professional front, Nagarjuna is gearing up for his landmark 100th film, directed by Ra Karthik of Nitham Oru Vaanam fame. The project is expected to be an emotionally charged drama, presenting the actor in a raw and intense avatar. This marks Nagarjuna's second collaboration with a Tamil filmmaker this year, following his recent work with Lokesh Kanagaraj in Coolie.

