Naga Chaitanya Turns Heads with Groom-like Appearance Amid Wedding Speculations with Sobhita Dhulipala - Watch

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya captivated everyone's attention with his striking appearance at an event in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The actor, known for his onscreen versatility, carried an elegant ethnic look that resonated with groom vibes, leaving fans and onlookers in awe. Chaitanya's appearance was particularly noteworthy given his recent engagement to actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

The couple, who got engaged earlier this month, seems all set for their next big step as Chaitanya's groom-look reflects his readiness for marriage. The actor's outfit was not just a fashion statement but a glimpse for fans who are eagerly awaiting his wedding. The event took place at Hyderabad's Tasva, a renowned fashion designer store, where Chaitanya also addressed media queries about his wedding plans.

While he promised to disclose more details about the venue and date soon, he emphasised his preference for a private celebration surrounded by family and close friends rather than a grand public spectacle. On the work front, Chay is currently engrossed in shooting for a high-profile dance sequence in his upcoming film Thandel directed by Chandoo Mondeti. This sequence, featuring an impressive 900 dancers and choreographed by Devi Sri Prasad, is set to be one of the most extravagant dance numbers in recent times.

The film, slated for release on October 11, 2024, will see Chaitanya collaborating once again with actor Sai Pallavi. As fans await further details about his wedding and eagerly anticipate his next film, Chaitanya continues to make headlines both on and off-screen.