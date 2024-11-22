Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding Plan REVEALED, Nagarjuna Says 'They Wanted to Do It Their Way'

Hyderabad: Celebrity weddings often become grand spectacles. Some couples from the showbiz, however, prefer to take a different path. Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are one such couple, who are gearing up to marry in a simple yet intimate ceremony. The news of their upcoming wedding has been buzzing ever since the couple’s pre-wedding festivities began in October. The two will tie the knot on December 4 at the family-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, and it promises to be a celebration with a distinctly personal touch.

While many celebrity weddings are known for their extravagant setups, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya are opting for something more understated. Rather than a lavish affair, the couple has chosen a private and heartfelt celebration, one that reflects their shared values and preferences. This decision aligns with their desire for a wedding that feels warm and intimate, focused on the presence of close family and friends. The guest list is expected to be modest, including a select group of loved ones, close friends, and colleagues.

Naga Chaitanya’s father, veteran actor Nagarjuna, recently shared insights into the upcoming wedding. While speaking to a webloid, Nagarjuna revealed that Sobhita's parents were particularly keen on having a traditional Telugu ceremony. Nagarjuna expressed his full support for this, mentioning how he finds the rituals and chants of such ceremonies soothing and peaceful. He described the celebration as a "lovely, simple and heartfelt" affair.

Nagarjuna said that he felt relieved when Sobhita and Chaitanya decided to take charge of the wedding arrangements themselves. "Chaitanya didn't want a big wedding; he and Sobhita both preferred a gathering of close family and friends. They told me to leave the arrangements to them. They wanted to do it their way, and honestly, it was a huge relief! I said, please do," said the 65-year-old father of the groom-to-be.

The choice of Annapurna Studios as the wedding venue also makes sense given the significance of the place. As Nagarjuna humorously pointed out, the studio regularly hosts film shoots and mock weddings, making it the easiest option for the couple. With the lights and sets already in place, the studio provided a familiar and comfortable setting for their special day. Although Nagarjuna remained tight-lipped about the possibility of a post-wedding reception, it’s clear that the ceremony will be a low-key affair, focused on what truly matters: the union of two souls in love.

The story of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s romance has been a quiet but beautiful journey. After a brief but high-profile marriage to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which ended in 2021, Chaitanya found love again with Sobhita. The couple dated for two years before getting engaged in August 2024, marking a new chapter in their relationship. Their engagement, held in a private ceremony in Hyderabad, was announced by Nagarjuna on social media with heartfelt messages for the couple. He shared pictures of the newly engaged pair, expressing joy at welcoming Sobhita into Akkineni family.

