Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Walk Hand-In-Hand At IFFI 2024 Ahead Of Their December Wedding - Watch

Hyderabad: Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala stole the spotlight at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Thursday, November 21, 2024. Walking hand-in-hand, the soon-to-be-married couple was accompanied by the Akkineni family, including Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni, and Sushanth. Their appearance comes just weeks ahead of their much-anticipated wedding, scheduled for December 4 at Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Sobhita can be seen exuding elegance in a peach salwar suit, while Naga Chaitanya looked dashing in a dark blue blazer and trousers, perfectly complementing each other. The event also marks a significant moment for the Akkineni family as IFFI celebrates the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao's (ANR) centenary year.

IFFI Goa will host a special event on November 22 to honour ANR's contributions to Indian cinema. Nagarjuna is set to deliver a heartfelt discussion on his father's life, career, and legacy, sharing how ANR inspired him as both a father and an actor. The centenary event will run from 11 am to midnight.

Meanwhile, the excitement surrounding Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding continues to grow. Recently, their wedding invitation was leaked online, showcasing an intricate goodies basket featuring a wooden scroll, food packets, confectionery, and a piece of cloth. The couple, who got engaged on August 8 in an intimate ceremony, is expected to make an official wedding announcement soon.