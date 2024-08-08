Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala to Tie the Knot Soon? Both Families to Finalise Wedding Plans Today

Hyderabad: In exciting news for Tollywood fans, actor Naga Chaitanya is reportedly all set to tie the knot with actor Sobhita Dhulipala. Sources close to Naga Chaitanya have confirmed that both families will meet privately today, August 8 to finalize the wedding plans. Fans of the Akkineni family can expect an official announcement on the same very soon.

The news has gone viral on social media, with netizens pouring in their love for the couple. The couple has been together for quite some time now. Chay and Sobhita's vacation photos leaked online earlier this year. However, they never talked about their relationship with the media. A source told a news portal a few months ago that Naga and Sobhita have found a happy place with each other and like spending time together. They keep taking trips together. However, they prefer to keep their private lives out of the public eye."

Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They met on the sets of the love drama Ye Maaya Chesave in 2009 and began dating shortly after that. They got married in 2017 and announced their separation in 2021 with a joint statement that did not identify the reason for the split.

For the unversed, Sobhita, who won the Femina Miss India title in 2013, entered the film industry in 2016. She has since gained widespread for her body of work across languages. Sobhita last appeared in Monkey Man, alongside Sikandar Kher, Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Makarand Deshpande, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others. She will next appear in Vandana Kataria's Sitara, produced by RSVP Movies.

Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, is busy with his latest film, Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film also stars Sai Pallavi. Thandel is bankrolled by Bunny Vasu and presented by Allu Arjun under the Geetha Arts banner and is based on real events.

