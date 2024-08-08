ETV Bharat / entertainment

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Engaged, Nagarjuna Shares First Pictures From Intimate Ceremony, Wishes Couple 'Lifetime Of Love'

Published : Aug 8, 2024

Updated : Aug 8, 2024, 2:07 PM IST

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya got engaged to actor Sobhita Dhulipala on August 8. The announcement was made by Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna on social media. He shared pictures of the couple, expressing his joy and welcoming Sobhita into the family.

Hyderabad: Nagarjuna Akkineni, the Telugu actor and father of Naga Chaitanya, took to social media to share the exciting news of his son's engagement to actor Sobhita Dhulipala. The announcement has sent waves of joy among fans and well-wishers.

Naga Chaitanya, who has been making waves in the Telugu film industry with his impressive performances, has found love in Sobhita Dhulipala, a talented actor known for her roles in films like Goodachari and Major.

The engagement ceremony was an intimate affair, with only close family members and friends in attendance. Nagarjuna shared a photo of the happy couple on X, with a caption that read: "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. 💐 God bless!"❤️ 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love❤️.""Fans and friends have been pouring in congratulatory messages, wishing the couple a lifetime of happiness and togetherness.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2017 after dating for several years. Unfortunately, their union was short-lived, followed by a divorce announcement just four years later. The news came as a shock to many fans, who were left heartbroken, especially since the split was revealed in a joint statement that provided no specific reasons for their separation.

With an official reveal of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's marriage on the horizon, the excitement within the film industry and among fans is tangible as everyone looks forward to celebrating this new chapter in the couple's lives.





