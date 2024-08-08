Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Engaged: From Jungle Safari To London Getaway, A Hush-Hush Romance Leading to Forever

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya got engaged to Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala on Thursday, August 8. The news was shared by Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna via a post on X, along with pictures capturing moments from the intimate engagement ceremony attended by family members and close friends. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been in a romantic relationship for some time.

Both Naga and Sobhita have kept their relationship relatively private, having maintained a discreet romance for a considerable period. Despite their attempts to remain out of the limelight, rumours about their upcoming wedding have started to circulate. It is anticipated that the couple will soon share more details about their marriage, although details about the wedding have yet to be revealed. Before this recent engagement announcement, it might be worthwhile to delve into the backstory of their concealed love affair and how it developed over time.

How did the dating news spread?

The dating rumours surrounding Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita Dhulipala caught fire when they were seen together at various events, fueling speculation amongst fans and the media alike. Although several candid pictures of them together went viral, neither of the two has officially disclosed their relationship. However, their recent social media activity has hinted at a deeper connection. The couple's shared images from a recent vacation destination suggested that their romance might be more than just speculation.

When did the love story of Naga-Sobhita start?

Naga Chaitanya reportedly started dating Shobhita Dhulipala shortly after his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Their marriage lasted four years before they parted ways. The year 2021, coinciding with Naga's divorce, marked the beginning of his association with Shobhita. In September 2023, Sobhita posted an image with a book on her social media handle, which fans quickly connected to a similar post on Naga's profile. Some followers even speculated in the comments that the book was a recommendation from Naga himself, further igniting curiosity about their potential relationship.

Vacation Revelations

As time passed, Naga and Shobhita's bond seemingly deepened into romance. Although they have never publicly acknowledged their dating status, excitement surged when a photo from their vacation made its way into the limelight. In this image, the rumoured couple could be seen enjoying a wine-tasting session during their trip to Europe. Additionally, another snapshot from their getaway to London became a hot topic on social media when an Indian chef shared a photo that included Chaitanya, with Sobhita notably present beside him. This further fueled speculation about their relationship.

Couple's Joint Jungle Safari

Recently, Naga and Shobhita took a jungle safari together, making waves among their followers. Previously, both had shared photos from their respective safari adventures, but this time, things were different. The couple was spotted enjoying the safari in the same vehicle abroad, sparking rumours and excitement among their fans. By posting pictures from the same location, Naga and Shobhita cleverly hinted at their romantic involvement, solidifying their status as a couple in the eyes of the public.

Naga's Previous Relationship

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple tied the knot in 2017 after dating for several years. Sadly, their marriage did not work well, and they announced their divorce just four years later. Many fans were left surprised and saddened by the news, particularly because the split was disclosed in a joint statement that did not provide detailed reasons for the separation.