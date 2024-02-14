Love across Oceans: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi Wish Fans on Valentine's Day with Thandel Reel

Hyderabad: The makers and lead pair of Thandel, Naga Chatainya and Sai Pallavi wished their fans on Valentine's Day with a dialogue promo from the film. Naga shared the video featuring himself and his co-star from the film lip-syncing a popular dialogue. Along with wishing his fans on Valentine's Day, the actor expressed gratitude on the reception meted towards Thandel glimpse shared earlier.

Taking to Instagram, Naga also known as Chay wrote: "Thrilled with the response for the #thandel glimpse was also heartwarming to see so many of you make your own reels on it .. @saipallavi.senthamarai and I decided to make our own :) celebrate love everyday ! Happy Valentine’s Day from Team #thandel" For the unversed, Chay is currently in Hyderabad, while Sai is busy shooting for another film with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan in Japan. The two managed to come together for a reel from across oceans to wish their fans on the festival of love.

Prior to this, the production house of Chandoo Mondeti's Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead, revealed the first look of the film. The video, titled Essence of Thandel, is nearly two minutes long and provides a glimpse into the film's story in addition to establishing the characters. Chaitanya is given the opportunity to mouth some massy dialogues in a distinct dialect in the video.

Chaitanya's character, Thandel Raju, is introduced in the opening scene, fishing in the middle of the ocean. It also shows how he gets into problems when he and a few other fishermen unintentionally enter Pakistani waters. Following their arrest by the Pakistan Coastal Guard, they are imprisoned at Karachi's central jail. The preview also introduces Sai as his girlfriend, Bujji Thalli, and suggests that the film would be patriotic.

Naga has spent his entire career playing urban, boy-next-door characters and so breaking the monotony, he had a makeover for the film, which included longer hair and a beard, along with a rustic attire. He prepared for the role during pre-production by not only physically altering himself but also worked with a dialect coach. Sai appears only briefly in the video, and it is unclear whether she speaks with a similar accent. The two had previously worked together on Sekhar Kammula's Love Story.