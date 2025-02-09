‘Feel Bad That It Happened, but...’: Naga Chaitanya Opens up About His ‘Mutual’ Divorce With Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya has finally broken his silence on his hugely publicised divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, expressing his thoughts on the split and referring to it as a 'mutual decision.' Samantha and Chay tied the knot in 2017, which ended in divorce in 2021.

Talking about it on a podcast, he said that he and Samantha made the decision for personal reasons and that they still respect one another. Raised in a 'broken family,' Chaitanya stressed how deeply he thought through the repercussions of his choices before making such a significant life-changing decision. He claimed that he considered ending his marriage '1000 times' before making the final decision.

On a positive note, the Thandel actor added that he and Samantha have both moved on with their lives and are happy with their current paths. "We each had our own reasons for making the decision. We both have moved on with our lives and respect one another. I don't understand what more explanation is required," he quipped.

Both of them, he continued, are living gracefully, and he has also fallen in love with someone. However, Chay showed his dissatisfaction with the media coverage over his personal life. He pointed out how he was painted a 'criminal' in the eyes of the public for a divorce. The media's sensationalisation of the divorce is what irked the actor. "We asked for privacy, but it became a headline. It became gossip, entertainment," he said.

Chay further said that the divorce did not happen suddenly without careful consideration. "It was a thoughtful choice made with consideration by both of us. Although I feel sad, I believe everything happens for a reason." However, he once again appealed to the public and media to respect his and Samantha's wish for privacy and let them live their lives.