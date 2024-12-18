Naga Chaitanya Flew to Mumbai for Lunch Date with Sobhita Dhulipala - Here's How It All Started

Hyderabad: In a candid interview with a newswire, newlyweds Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala opened up about the sweet beginnings of their relationship. The couple, who tied the knot on December 4 in a private ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, shared a story about their first meeting and the early days of their romance. While their relationship remained under wraps during their dating phase, the couple's recent conversation sheds light on their connection and how it all began.

The journey between the two stars started on Instagram. Naga, known for his reserved nature on social media, revealed that he's 'not a fan of texting' and does not particularly enjoy communicating through social media platforms. Despite this, he started interacting with Sobhita on Instagram, where they would occasionally react to each other's stories. Their online interactions sparked a connection, leading Naga to take a flight to Mumbai for a lunch date with the Monkey Man actor.

"I am not a fan of communicating on social media," Naga confessed, adding, "A couple of weeks after we started talking, I flew for an hour just to have a lunch date with her at Pali Village Cafe in Mumbai." This act of flying across the state just to spend a few hours with Sobhita was a testament to Naga's genuine interest and commitment, and it marked the start of a relationship that soon culminated in a wedding.

Sobhita fondly recalled the gesture, calling it 'charming' and 'so old school,' as they began to explore their relationship. This first meeting set the tone for their steady and grounded relationship, which Sobhita described as 'cute.' The couple has different attitudes, with Sobhita noting, "I am the fluttering kite, and he is the anchor." Their contrasting personalities, she added, kept them 'curious' about each other.

Their connection only deepened during their first trip together to Bandipur National Park, and as the days passed, they continued to grow closer. On August 8, 2024, Naga and Sobhita made their engagement public, and just a few months later, they tied the knot in a private ceremony in Hyderabad, surrounded by close friends and family.