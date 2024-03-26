Naga Chaitanya Details His Love Story with Sai Pallavi in Thandel

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film Thandel with Sai Pallavi is in the making. Helmed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film is based on trues story. Talking about the film, Naga Chaitanya shared that the film is very close to his heart for reasons more than one. In a recent interview , the actor talked about the film's storyline and their characters.

Chaitanya shared that Thandel is based on a true incident from 2018 involving fishermen from Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, who mistakenly drifted into Pakistan waters and were captured. He said, Thandel is a very special film for me because it's inspired by real events.

"Thandel is a film I’ve been working on for quite some time; it’s a very special film for me. Firstly, I’ve never attempted this kind of character or texture. It’s based on some true incidents in 2018 involving these fishermen from Srikakulam. Usually, they go to Gujarat and go fishing from there. On one of their trips, they drifted off into Pakistan's borders and got caught," said the actor.

He met these fishermen personally and learned about their experiences. The film's love story is also drawn from one of the couples among these fishermen. Chaitanya expressed, "Their struggle, spending a year and a half in jail, and how they managed to return is what the movie portrays. It's an inspiring tale."

Furthermore, he revealed that the love story portrayed in the movie is based on a real couple who fought for the fishermen's release. "The love story me and Sai feature in is also genuinely what happened. The real-life couple are now married. His wife fought for these fishermen and motivated the government to bring them back to India. I’m glad I got the opportunity to tell this story.”

Thandel marks Chaitanya's third collaboration with Chandoo Mondeti and his second with Sai Pallavi. The movie's essence was teased earlier this year, giving audiences a glimpse into the narrative. Presented by Geetha Arts and produced by Bunny Vasu, the film features music by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Shamdat.

