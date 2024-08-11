ETV Bharat / entertainment

Naga Chaitanya Cannot Take His Eyes off Sobhita Dhulipala in Unseen Pictures from Engagement Ceremony

Hyderabad: Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala recently announced their engagement with one another. Chay's father actor Nagarjuna shared the news of the engagement ceremony on social media with a couple of pictures from the intimate ceremony held on August 8. Now, new pictures have emerged from the ceremony, showing Sobhita and Naga enjoying candid moments.

An Instagram handle posted numerous photos of Sobhita and Chaitanya from the ring ceremony on Thursday. Sobhita was seen smiling in a picture after receiving blessings holding a tray containing jewellery, clothes, and fruit. She appeared in a few more photos, standing in a hallway and perched on a swing. The caption for the post read: "Sobhita Dhulipala graces her Nischitaardham (engagement) in our bespoke saree, embracing timeless tradition. Crafted from delicate Uppada silk, the saree draws inspiration from the sacred Kanakaambaram flower, a symbol of prosperity in Andhra tradition. Every detail showcases Sobhita’s love for her cultural roots, radiating beauty and heritage."

Other photos showed Naga Chaitanya grinning and looking at his lady love Sobhita in front of him. The caption for the post goes on to describe Naga's choice of dress for the special occasion. The caption read: This traditional three-piece Pattu pancha set, crafted from ivory brocade and muted gold tussar silk, includes a laalchi, kanduva, and an exquisitely embellished dhoti. Embroidered with intricate antique gold dori work, the ensemble seamlessly blends the cultural richness of Andhra Pradesh."

Unseen Pictures from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's Engagement Ceremony (Instagram)

Sharing Sobhita's solo stills, the post highlighted her ensemble, which was inspired by the purity of the Kanakaambaram flower. Sobhita also took to her Instagram handle to share two different pictures of herself from the occasion. Earlier, veteran actor Nagarjuna posted photos of Chaitanya and Sobhita from the ceremony on his X account after they got engaged.