NC24: Second Schedule Of Naga Chaitanya's Biggest Film Begins In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The second schedule of Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film, tentatively titled NC24, has officially commenced in Hyderabad. Helmed by Virupaksha fame director Karthik Dandu, the film is touted to be a mythological thriller. The makers announced the beginning of this month-long schedule across three major locations in Hyderabad with the release of a new poster.

The film, which is currently in production, is being bankrolled by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under the banners Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP and Sukumar Writings, with Bapineedu presenting. According to the team, NC24 is the biggest-budget project in Naga Chaitanya's career and will feature him in a "never-seen-before avatar."

Taking to the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), the makers shared the film's poster and wrote in the caption, "YUVASAMRAT is back in action. The second schedule of #NC24 begins in Hyderabad and will be shot across three different locations. It’s going to be an adrenaline-charged ride."

The poster features Naga Chaitanya wielding an axe in one hand and a jute rope in the other. The poster had the tag line, "One step deeper, one swing closer."

Speaking about the project in a previous interview with a newswire, Naga Chaitanya said, "This will be a very heavy VFX-based cinema, and I am very excited about this project." He added, "This film will be in the zone of adventure, treasure hunting. I haven't done a film with this kind of span in my 15-year career."

The story of NC24 has been penned by filmmaker Sukumar. The film also boasts a top-tier technical crew. Ajaneesh B Loknath is composing the music, while cinematography will be handled by Neil D'Cunha. National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli is on board as editor, and Sri Nagendra Tangala is serving as the production designer, after previously working on Thandel.

The current Hyderabad schedule will focus on filming pivotal scenes involving Naga Chaitanya and other key actors. The makers are expected to reveal the official title and complete cast lineup in the coming weeks.