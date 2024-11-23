Naga Chaitanya 38th Birthday: Actor Announces Pan India Film NC24; Teases Fans with Intriguing Poster

Hyderabad: Actor Naga Chaitanya celebrated his 38th birthday with an exciting announcement for his fans. On Saturday, Chaitanya revealed his upcoming pan-India film, titled NC24, which is being described as an "excavation into mythical thrills and shivers." The actor took to social media to share the announcement, posting a visually striking poster that quickly generated a buzz among fans and film enthusiasts alike.

The poster, featuring Chaitanya standing on a rock in a cave with mountaineering gear, is seen through the lens of a mysterious eye, hinting at the film's suspenseful, mythical narrative. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Chaitanya expressed his excitement, writing, "#NC24 - An excavation into Mythical thrills & shivers. Excited to be part of your amazing vision @karthik_cinema."

Details about the plot and the full cast of the film are being kept under wraps, but the announcement has sparked a great deal of anticipation. The film will be helmed by young director Karthik Dandu, who gained recognition for his successful directorial debut, Virupaksha. This collaboration promises to bring an intriguing and unique cinematic experience. The film is produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under the SVCC and Sukumar Writings banners.

Trade experts have hinted that NC24 will be made on a large budget, and its scope will be pan-India, which is expected to amplify the film's reach. In addition to his professional updates, Chaitanya is also embarking on a new personal chapter. After getting engaged to actor Sobhita Dhulipala in August, the couple is set to marry on December 4, 2024, in a traditional Telugu wedding at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

