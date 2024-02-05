Nag Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi Wrap Thandel Schedule in a Scenic Village, Team Teases 'Exciting Updates'

Hyderabad: Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are busy shooting for the film Thandel. Helmed by Chandoo Mondeti, the movie is based on real events that occurred in Srikakulam in 2018. The film started production last December, and in an update on its progress, the makers released a series of pictures from the recently concluded schedule.

Although the location of the shoot wasn't disclosed, the makers mentioned that the Thandel team wrapped up the schedule in a picturesque village. Previously, the cast and crew shot scenes in Udupi and Mangalore. In the film, Naga Chaitanya portrays the role of a fisherman, while Sai Pallavi plays his love interest.

In a social media post, the makers shared that the primary cast took part in this schedule, where key scenes were shot in ports and villages. Along with an update on wrapping up the film's schedule, the makers also teased some exciting updates and wrote, "Await some exciting updates coming your way soon."

Film's teaser, Essence of Thandel, was launched a month ago, giving us a glimpse of how Naga Chaitanya, playing a fisherman, was captured by the Pakistan navy as he crossed borders. It also provided a glimpse of how he was treated in the foreign land.

The film Thandel features a compelling love story woven into a patriotic drama, making it one of the most eagerly awaited projects for the actor. Naga Chaitanya, expressing the significance of the film, once referred to it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Produced by Allu Aravind, the movie's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. A release date for the film is yet to be confirmed.

Thandel marks Naga Chaitanya’s 18th film, with Devi Sri Prasad handling the music composition. Chandoo Mondeti, known for hit films like Karthikeya and Karthikeya 2, is directing the movie. This collaboration marks the third project between Chandoo Mondeti and Naga Chaitanya, following their previous works in Savyasachi and the remake of the Malayalam movie Premam.