Nag Ashwin Trusts Prabhas Starrer Kalki 2898 AD's Content, Says 'I Won't Ask Theatre Owners To Reserve Seat For Ashwatthama'

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Nag Ashwin is currently basking in the glory of his latest cinematic venture, Kalki 2898 AD, which has taken the global box office by storm. The director recently has made it clear that he won't resort to promotional tricks, such as reserving a seat for Ashwatthama (played by Amitabh Bachchan) in theatres, to draw attention to his film.

Instead, the 38-year-old director is confident that the content of Kalki 2898 AD will speak for itself. "I won't ask theatre owners to leave one seat for Ashwatthama for promotions, my content will speak for itself," Ashwin asserted, highlighting his faith in the narrative's ability to captivate viewers.

The film has surpassed the Rs 600 crore mark within a mere six days of its release, despite a slight dip in collections on the fifth and sixth days. This remarkable feat has not only exceeded the production budget but has also cemented the film's position as a mega-hit.

Produced by Priyanka Dutt, C Aswani Dutt, and Swapna Dutt, Kalki 2898 AD is a gripping dystopian sci-fi tale that follows the journey of Bhairava, a bounty hunter played by Prabhas, as he strives to gather sufficient units to secure a place in the Complex. The film boasts an ensemble cast, featuring Keerthy Suresh as the voice of Bujji, an AI bot and Bhairava's trusted sidekick. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, who deliver standout performances as Ashwatthama, Sumathi, and Supreme Yaskin, respectively.