Nafisa Ali Shares Bald Selfie, Radiates 'Positive Power' Amid Chemotherapy

In the picture, Nafisa is seen beaming at the camera, exuding strength and positivity. Along with the picture, she wrote: "Positive power ... " Earlier in September, Nafisa had shared an emotional post featuring a quote that read: "One day my children said, 'Who will we turn to when you're gone?' I told them, 'Turn to each other. That is my greatest gift - siblings who share the same love and memories. Protect one another, and remember: your bond is stronger than anything life can bring'."

Hyderabad: Veteran actress and politician Nafisa Ali has shared another inspiring message of strength and positivity. In September, the actress shared with fans that she would be starting chemotherapy because she could not opt for surgery at that point. On Instagram, the 66-year-old posted a beautiful selfie with her bald head.

Expressing her deep love for life, the actress had captioned that post: "A new chapter in my journey from today. I had my PET scan yesterday … so back to chemotherapy as surgery is not possible. Believe me, I love life." Nafisa Ali was diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer in 2018 and has been candid about her health journey. Since then, she has frequently shared messages of positivity and encouragement to her followers.

A recognised face in Indian cinema, Nafisa Ali made her acting career debut with Shyam Benegal's film Junoon in 1979 alongside Shashi Kapoor. She starred in Major Saab with Amitabh Bachchan, in Bewafaa, Life In A ... Metro, Guzaarish, and Yamla Pagla Deewana with Dharmendra. Nafisa Ali has also starred in Malayalam cinema with Big B alongside Mammootty.

Beyond films, Nafisa has been active in politics. She contested the 2004 Lok Sabha elections from South Kolkata, though unsuccessfully. In 2009, she ran from Lucknow on a Samajwadi Party ticket after Sanjay Dutt's disqualification. Later that year, she rejoined the Indian National Congress, declaring that she was returning "for life." In October 2021, she joined the All India Trinamool Congress ahead of the 2022 Goa Legislative Assembly elections.

Nafisa was last seen in the film Uunchai, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, released in 2022, alongside actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Danny Denzongpa.