Nadir Khan on Mumbai Star: 'Story Is Very Mumbai in Its Energy of Music, Language, Lyrics; It's True Representation of Modern India'

Theatre director Nadir Khan returns to the director’s chair with Mumbai Star, Aadyam Theatre’s seventh season, and he describes the play as a “riveting musical drama” and a “true representation of modern India”. “It is about dance and dancers, but is set in a theatrical format as it uses narrators to tell a story. Our idea is to blend movement, music and lyrics with the theatrical element.”

Mumbai Star was originally written by Devika Shahani, directed by Nadir Khan, with music by Dhruv Ghanekar. In 2023, the team toured 20 cities in Japan, presented 21 housefull shows in over a month for the Min-On Concert Association. However, when it was selected for season seven of Aadyam, the Aditya Birla Group’s theatre initiative, it was decided to have a fresh approach for India. Shahani, who is the producer along with Khan had the script reimagined, which was adapted by Akarsh Khurana and Arghya Lahiri. It also brought on board Rajit Kapur and Srishti Shrivastava as narrators.

The message of Mumbai Star is joy, celebration of life and the importance of people and their relationships (Photo: Special arrangement)

“The big change has been the story-telling in terms of the narrative, obviously from Japan to now we have the opportunity to look at the show and sit for a while thinking about it so we have tweaked a bit of the choreography but 98 per cent of it is the same. We have just made it better and sharper. But it is a massive production, the brain has to be on 70 different things at 70 different times. We have such a large cast which is one thing but it is much more than a normal production in terms of costumes, lighting, building different dance forms, different styles,” says the director.

The musical extravaganza composed by Dhruv Ghanekar is a saga of an aspiring actor told through song and movement with vivid imagery and meticulously choreographed dance acts. Determined to win the city’s biggest talent competition, 'Dev' navigates the fast-paced world of fame, failure, friendship, and self-discovery. Along the way, he meets a mentor who changes the course of his life. With musically rich composition of eight songs and 11 instrumental pieces by Ghanekar, there is an attempt to seamlessly merge dance anthems, romantic ballads, kathak-influenced dance pieces, and the flavour of rap/hip-hop.

The musical extravaganza composed by Dhruv Ghanekar is a saga of an aspiring actor (Photo: Special arrangement)

The Mumbai Star studio album showcases a rich tapestry of voices, including Bollywood singers like Sunidhi Chauhan, Nakash Aziz, and Kunal Ganjawala, along with fusion artists Ravi Chary and Naveen Kumar, rapper Stony Psyko, and rising stars Yatharth and Riya Duggal. “Actually, I came into it quite late ...Devika, Avantika (Bahl, choreographer) Dhruv were already on board, Uma (Dogra, Kathak maestro) was already spoken to as a guest choreographer for Kathak, but at the point when I came in when we started to narrow down on what the storyline was and how to seamlessly integrate so many dance forms and forms of music. Primarily all the choreography and movement was telling a story as actively as someone on stage with dialogue would and for that I am most proud of.

We managed to come up with a movement and choreography infused with meaning,” explains Khan.

The message of Mumbai Star is joy, celebration of life and the importance of people and their relationships they have for each other, says Shahani. “But essentially this story is about a mentor and his disciple. The importance of having someone to guide you through life because we all lose our way at some point or the other. I encountered this path in life 23 years ago and I felt it is an important story to tell especially in today’s day and age. The Min-on Concert Association, the Japanese organisation approached me in 2018 to start working on this and finally in 2023 we took the play to Japan. My own mentor is the inspiration; unfortunately, he passed away the night before the very first performance in Japan. This became an ode to him. Mumbai Star is the story about a young man coming to Mumbai, it is not an unusual story but the important focal point is the relationship he has with his guru and all this is told through dance,” says the writer-producer.

The narrators – Rajit Kapur and Srishti Shrivastava were brought on board to make the story-telling stronger and more vigorous. “We had a narrator character in the show that we took to Japan but since it was built for the Japanese audience, the narrator wasn’t as strong as he is now. It needed to have a much larger and stronger storyline to be able to give context to the choreography that already existed which tells the story anyways, but we decided to make it a little more robust and stronger and push it along a little bit more,” says Khan.

The visual spectacle is boosted by the choreography of Avantika Bahl, with Vivaran Dhasmana heading the hip-hop sequences and Krutika Mehta orchestrating Bollywood routines. The graceful Kathak segments are curated by Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Uma Dogra. Together, they bring an eclectic mix of dance forms, from Bharatnatyam to contemporary, onto a single stage.

The Mumbai Star studio album showcases a rich tapestry of voices, including Bollywood singers like Sunidhi Chauhan, Nakash Aziz, and Kunal Ganjawala (Photo: Special arrangement)

The male lead, Avenav Mukherjee, a Kathak exponent could resonate to the theme, “Because I have gone through the guru-shishya parampara from the time I started learning kathak at the age of four – four-and-a-half years. I lived with my guru and learnt the classical dance form for about 28 years. When I auditioned for the dance-musical, I didn’t know the story clearly and only after I was selected did I learn about it. It is very challenging for me, of course, there is kathak which is my forte but there are also other dance forms, there are a lot of theatrical elements to it, a lot of expressions while performing so it was difficult and exhausting,” he says.

“I had to merge my style of dance to kathak and try not to look amateur at it. The tour in Japan really helped me evolve as an artist because I found what I had not in the last 10 years of performing and working,” says Arushi Nigam, the female lead. “The audition process was very rigorous. Each aspirant was an accomplished professional having undergone training for at least a decade or more. They had to be versatile ..you will obviously be strong in one form with your training in it but you are able to adapt and pick up other forms as well because we have pretty much all forms of dance in the play, from hip-hop to Bollywood to Kathak. That has taken a lot of effort. They had to be agile and dynamic,” says Avantika Bahl.

Khan has done a musical before called Sing India Sing, a reality show about four contestants seeking fame. The play, written by Rahul DaCunha and Bugs Bhargava Krishna, was presented as part of Aadyam's season four. Khan has also directed other productions for Aadyam, including Twelve Angry Jurors, A Few Good Men, and The God of Carnage. “Fortunately, I love music, singing so Sing India Sing was an easier transition for me. I did work with the dancers earlier but not with such depth as Mumbai Star. Mumbai Star has completely moved me. This has been a completely immersive, very small window into a hugely complex and magical world. I was extremely lucky that I was chosen for this play, a dance musical in Hindi is not something that one would look at me for. I worked with choreographers before who were brilliant but this one there had to be certain kinds of meeting of minds. This is a co-creation in the true sense and I am consistently surprised when I watch it. There is something actively being told with every finger that moves and that is where the detail comes into it from a professional dance perspective which I could never add. It has been a wonderfully serendipitous confluence of people, brains and hearts. I have impostor syndrome when I walk into any room, especially so in this room. I can walk into a room full of actors and I know, I walk into a room full of dancers and I am a fish out of water. This team is wonderfully talented and superbly enthusiastic,” says Khan.

The narrators – Rajit Kapur and Srishti Shrivastava were brought on board to make the story-telling stronger and more vigorous (Photo: Special arrangement)

While talking about the play’s feel and significance of its title, the makers say, “it is like serving modern India on a plate”. “Modern India has its own loud, distinct voice and identity which developed over the last decade or so and Mumbai is a true representation of that. Earlier we were aping the west. Also, the story is very Mumbai in its energy, in its music, the language and its lyrics,” says the director. “When Minon reached out to me the first time, in 2018 my first proposal to them was that we are not going to do a Bollywood musical which has been done to death. It needs to represent India as it is now. It needs to be gritty and real, and Dhruv’s understanding of the Mumbai sound and even the words that Ishita has written …there is some Gujarati, some Marathi and some Hindi ...which is Bombay,” says Shahani. “It is a world that needs representation especially for a common man. We don’t go out and seek dance but having an introduction to it in this particular way which is a hybrid of theatre and dance and which is dynamic, has a language of its own and is accessible is great,” concludes Khan.

Mumbai Star premieres with two shows in Mumbai on May 24 and 25, 2025, at St. Andrew's Auditorium, Bandra, Mumbai, followed by two shows in Delhi on June 14th and 15th at Kamani Auditorium.