Tamil Film Producers Council's Decision On Dhanush 'Unacceptable': Nadigar Sangam, Karthi Voice Discontent

Hyderabad: The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) issued a notice on Monday, urging Tamil film associations to halt all film productions from November 1. This move was made to facilitate a clearer understanding of budgetary constraints and fundamental expenses associated with film production. In addition to this decision, the TFPC chose to impose a ban on actor Dhanush due to his failure to start a film project, despite having received advance payments from several producers.

In response to this ban, the Nadigar Sangam, an actors' association, voiced its disapproval of the TFPC's actions regarding Dhanush. Prominent members of the Nadigar Sangam, including Karthi, Karunas, and Poochi Murugan, spoke to the media on behalf of the association. They voiced their discontent, highlighting that the TFPC had not consulted Nadigar Sangam or its members before arriving at this sudden decision.

Actor Karthi emphasised the existing collaborative relationship between the Tamil Film Producers' Council and the Tamil Film Producers Association. He told the media, "Typically, the TFPC and Nadigar Sangam reach a mutual agreement when raising a complaint against an actor or producer. However, no complaint was raised with us regarding Dhanush. The sudden decision to ban him is completely unacceptable. We strongly oppose TFPC’s statement. All Tamil film associations should meet to come to a mutual agreement."

Usually, complaints regarding actors or producers are addressed through a mutual process between the TFPC and Nadigar Sangam. However, this was the first instance where the TFPC raised a complaint against Dhanush, a move Karthi deemed entirely unreasonable. The members of Nadigar Sangam strongly condemned the sudden announcement made by the TFPC, stating that such a decision would affect stars across various sectors of the film industry. They called for a collective meeting of all Tamil film associations to deliberate on this situation.

The TFPC, in a recent statement, outlined its rules that no new Tamil films should commence production after August 15, with an order that ongoing shoots must conclude by November 1. Furthermore, the council mandated that films featuring major actors should only be permitted to release on OTT platforms eight weeks post their theatrical debut, rather than the current four-week timeline that is standard practice.