ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tamil Film Producers Council's Decision On Dhanush 'Unacceptable': Nadigar Sangam, Karthi Voice Discontent

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 30, 2024, 2:33 PM IST

Updated : Jul 30, 2024, 5:05 PM IST

The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) announced a halt on film productions from November 1 and imposed a ban on actor Dhanush for not starting a project despite advance payments. This decision was met with disapproval from the Nadigar Sangam, an actors' association, which criticised the lack of consultation and called for a collective meeting of all Tamil film associations to discuss the situation.

Nadigar Sangam Voices Discontent After Tamil Film Producers Council Imposes Ban On Dhanush
Actors Karthi and Dhanush (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) issued a notice on Monday, urging Tamil film associations to halt all film productions from November 1. This move was made to facilitate a clearer understanding of budgetary constraints and fundamental expenses associated with film production. In addition to this decision, the TFPC chose to impose a ban on actor Dhanush due to his failure to start a film project, despite having received advance payments from several producers.

In response to this ban, the Nadigar Sangam, an actors' association, voiced its disapproval of the TFPC's actions regarding Dhanush. Prominent members of the Nadigar Sangam, including Karthi, Karunas, and Poochi Murugan, spoke to the media on behalf of the association. They voiced their discontent, highlighting that the TFPC had not consulted Nadigar Sangam or its members before arriving at this sudden decision.

Actor Karthi emphasised the existing collaborative relationship between the Tamil Film Producers' Council and the Tamil Film Producers Association. He told the media, "Typically, the TFPC and Nadigar Sangam reach a mutual agreement when raising a complaint against an actor or producer. However, no complaint was raised with us regarding Dhanush. The sudden decision to ban him is completely unacceptable. We strongly oppose TFPC’s statement. All Tamil film associations should meet to come to a mutual agreement."

Usually, complaints regarding actors or producers are addressed through a mutual process between the TFPC and Nadigar Sangam. However, this was the first instance where the TFPC raised a complaint against Dhanush, a move Karthi deemed entirely unreasonable. The members of Nadigar Sangam strongly condemned the sudden announcement made by the TFPC, stating that such a decision would affect stars across various sectors of the film industry. They called for a collective meeting of all Tamil film associations to deliberate on this situation.

The TFPC, in a recent statement, outlined its rules that no new Tamil films should commence production after August 15, with an order that ongoing shoots must conclude by November 1. Furthermore, the council mandated that films featuring major actors should only be permitted to release on OTT platforms eight weeks post their theatrical debut, rather than the current four-week timeline that is standard practice.

READ MORE

  1. Tamil Film Producers Council's New Rules Target Dhanush, Projects To Be Halted To Control Industry Challenges
  2. Happy Birthday to the Phenomenal Dhanush: Kubera Team Generates Buzz with New Poster Release on Actor's Special Day
  3. Raayan X Review: Fans Applaud Dhanush's Brilliant Performance And Execution, Label It 'Blockbuster'

Hyderabad: The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) issued a notice on Monday, urging Tamil film associations to halt all film productions from November 1. This move was made to facilitate a clearer understanding of budgetary constraints and fundamental expenses associated with film production. In addition to this decision, the TFPC chose to impose a ban on actor Dhanush due to his failure to start a film project, despite having received advance payments from several producers.

In response to this ban, the Nadigar Sangam, an actors' association, voiced its disapproval of the TFPC's actions regarding Dhanush. Prominent members of the Nadigar Sangam, including Karthi, Karunas, and Poochi Murugan, spoke to the media on behalf of the association. They voiced their discontent, highlighting that the TFPC had not consulted Nadigar Sangam or its members before arriving at this sudden decision.

Actor Karthi emphasised the existing collaborative relationship between the Tamil Film Producers' Council and the Tamil Film Producers Association. He told the media, "Typically, the TFPC and Nadigar Sangam reach a mutual agreement when raising a complaint against an actor or producer. However, no complaint was raised with us regarding Dhanush. The sudden decision to ban him is completely unacceptable. We strongly oppose TFPC’s statement. All Tamil film associations should meet to come to a mutual agreement."

Usually, complaints regarding actors or producers are addressed through a mutual process between the TFPC and Nadigar Sangam. However, this was the first instance where the TFPC raised a complaint against Dhanush, a move Karthi deemed entirely unreasonable. The members of Nadigar Sangam strongly condemned the sudden announcement made by the TFPC, stating that such a decision would affect stars across various sectors of the film industry. They called for a collective meeting of all Tamil film associations to deliberate on this situation.

The TFPC, in a recent statement, outlined its rules that no new Tamil films should commence production after August 15, with an order that ongoing shoots must conclude by November 1. Furthermore, the council mandated that films featuring major actors should only be permitted to release on OTT platforms eight weeks post their theatrical debut, rather than the current four-week timeline that is standard practice.

READ MORE

  1. Tamil Film Producers Council's New Rules Target Dhanush, Projects To Be Halted To Control Industry Challenges
  2. Happy Birthday to the Phenomenal Dhanush: Kubera Team Generates Buzz with New Poster Release on Actor's Special Day
  3. Raayan X Review: Fans Applaud Dhanush's Brilliant Performance And Execution, Label It 'Blockbuster'
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2024, 5:05 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TFPC BANS ACTOR DHANUSHTAMIL FILM PRODUCERS COUNCILNADIGAR SANGAMACTOR KARTHINADIGAR SANGAM ON DHANUSH TFPC BAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.