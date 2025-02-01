Nadaaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan To Debut In Bollywood Opposite Khushi Kapoor In Netflix Film; First Poster Out

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his acting debut with the upcoming film Nadaaniyan. Co-starring Khushi Kapoor, the movie also marks the directorial debut of Shauna Gautam, who previously worked as an assistant director in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. On Saturday, streaming platform Netflix unveiled the film's first poster and title.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Netflix wrote in the caption, "Every love story, has thodi si nadaani. Hard launching Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor on the main. Watch Nadaaniyan, coming soon, only on Netflix." In the poster, Ibrahim and Khushi can be seen in casual outfits sitting on a green field, as they embrace each other.

Previously, Karan Johar announced that he would launch Ibrahim under his production company, Dharmatic Entertainment. Khushi too hinted at her involvement in the project by posting a cryptic snapshot of a mystery man (now identified as Ibrahim) on Instagram on Friday.

Producers of Nadaaniyan describes the film as a love story in its "purest, most youthful form." Speaking about the movie, Dharmatic Entertainment's producers mentioned, "Love has always been at the heart of our storytelling, and with Nadaaniyan, we're celebrating it in its purest, most youthful form."

The producers further shared, "This film introduces a fresh, dynamic pairing with Ibrahim and Khushi, while also marking the exciting debut of Ibrahim. It's a story of connection, chaos and relationships that perfectly capture the essence of young love. Netflix, with its unparalleled reach, is the ideal platform to bring this vibrant and young romantic drama to audiences around the world. We can't wait for viewers to relive the magic of first love with Nadaaniyan."

Bankrolled by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, the movie also features Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj. The movie will premiere on Netflix and the release date is yet to be announced.