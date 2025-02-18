ETV Bharat / entertainment

NaaTour - M.M. Keeravaani Live In Concert Trailer Out: Naatu Naatu Composer To Bring His Musical Magic Back To Stage After 20 Years

M.M. Keeravaani announces his grand return to live performances after 20 years with NaaTour: M.M. Keeravaani Live in Concert. Check out the trailer here.

NaaTour - M.M. Keeravaani Live In Concert Trailer Out
NaaTour - M.M. Keeravaani Live In Concert Trailer Out
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 18, 2025, 5:22 PM IST

Hyderabad: In the biggest treat for music lovers, M.M. Keeravaani is back to live performances, sparking a wave of excitement. Best known for his Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR, Keeravaani has announced an exciting musical tour titled NaaTour: M.M. Keeravaani Live in Concert, marking his return to live performances almost after 20 years. The trailer of the renowned music composer's tour was dropped on Tuesday. The tour will begin on March 22, 2025, from Hyderabad and will cover the globe with stops in Australia and the USA.

The trailer of the highly awaited event was shared on the official Instagram handle of Suresh Productions, divulging further details about the concert. The trailer opens with a band member striking a melodious tune on his violin, who is then joined by a guitarist and a flutist, and slowly others join them in a beautiful chorus. Keeravaani enters the video at the end like a boss in a black kurta and specs.

The trailer has fans beaming with excitement for the exciting musical tour. It is all the more anticipated given Keeravaani's long absence from live stage shows. Apart from the global chartbuster RRR, Keeravaani has been captivating generations with his melodies in films such as Criminal, Zakhm, Sur, Jism, and others.

M.M. Keeravaani receiving Padma Shri honour
M.M. Keeravaani receiving Padma Shri honour

His musical contributions have not gone unnoticed as the composer was recently felicitated with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour, by President Draupadi Murmu. He had also won the prestigious Oscar and a Golden Globe award in the 'Best Original Song' category for the RRR song Naatu Naatu picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

