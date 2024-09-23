'My Pain Is More than Yours': Jr NTR Expresses Disappointment Post Devara Event Cancellation, Urges Fans Not to Blame Makers

Hyderabad: As excitement builds for the much-anticipated release of Devara: Part 1 on September 27, fans were eager to join the celebrations at a pre-release event in Hyderabad. Unfortunately, what was meant to be a grand occasion turned into chaos, leading to its cancellation.

The film, an action-drama starring Jr NTR, has been generating significant buzz among cinema lovers. To capitalize on this momentum, the makers organised a pre-release event on September 22, just days before the film's launch. However, unforeseen circumstances forced them to cancel the gathering, prompting an official statement to address the situation.

The team expressed their disappointment, stating, "We were eagerly waiting for this day as we’ve worked hard on this film for years and wanted to celebrate it on a grand scale especially since it’s the first solo release of our beloved Man of Masses NTR after 6 years.”

Despite their best intentions, they faced considerable challenges. The timing of the event coincided with Ganesh Nimarjanam, a period that typically requires significant preparation for large-scale gatherings. Moreover, heavy rains in the days leading up to the event posed logistical hurdles. Although the weather cleared on the event day, conditions remained unsuitable for an outdoor celebration.

The statement further detailed, "The massive turnout of fans despite our best efforts became uncontrollable as barricades were broken due to the overwhelming crowd." Prioritizing safety, the team made the difficult decision to cancel the event. They acknowledged that many fans had traveled long distances to participate and expressed their hopes for everyone's safe return home.

"We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and are truly sorry for the situation. Thank you for your understanding and support. Team Devara," the statement concluded. As a result of the crowd's overwhelming enthusiasm, Jr NTR and director Trivikram, who were set to attend as chief guests, were advised to leave the venue for their safety.

Jr NTR to expressed his disappoint over Devara pre-release event cancelation. In a video message to fans, the actor said, "I am deeply saddened that Devara's event has been cancelled, especially because I was looking forward to it so much. I enjoy spending time with you and sharing many interesting details about Devara. I was excited to share many details about Devara and explain the efforts put into the film. But, the event couldn't happen due to security reasons. I share your disappointment. My pain is more than yours."

Jr NTR also defended the producers and organisers of the event and said, "In my opinion, it is wrong to blame the producers or organisers for the cancellation of the event."

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara: Part 1 boasts a stellar cast, including Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, and Srikanth, among others. The film is set to hit cinemas on September 27, 2024, and fans are undoubtedly counting down the days.