'My OG Kolapuri': Kareena Kapoor Shades Prada For Copying Indian Sandal Design

Hyderabad: Kareena Kapoor Khan, known for her sharp wit and effortless style, has subtly called out luxury fashion giant Prada for allegedly copying India's traditional Kolhapuri chappal design. On Sunday, Kareena took to Instagram Stories during her family vacation in London to post a photo of her feet wearing a pair of original metallic silver Kolhapuri sandals.

With her trademark sass, she captioned the image, "Sorry not Prada… (laughing emoji) but my OG Kolapuri (heart emoji)." The Crew actress kept her face out of frame, letting the focus remain on her footwear, as she appeared to support Indian artisans amid the growing controversy. The uproar followed Prada demonstrating what they labeled Toe Ring Sandals during the Prada Men's Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show in Milan on June 22. The footwear closely looked like Kolhapuri chappals, which is a hand-made sandal design, and has a history and cultural significance in India for over 800 years.

Kareena Kapoor Calls Out Prada Over Kolhapuri Chappal Row (Photo: Instagram)

However, the brand didn't acknowledge or represent the fact they were based on an Indian design initially and was accused of cultural appropriation. Subsequently a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court, to seek compensation for Kolhapuri artisans, requesting recognition of Kolhapuri artisanship. Under pressure, Prada acknowledged that their sandals were "inspired by traditional Indian handcrafted footwear with a centuries-old heritage."

In a statement, Prada Group's Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, Lorenzo Bertelli, emphasised the brand's respect for Indian artisanship and said they aimed to start a dialogue with representatives from the trade and craft sector. A video meeting is scheduled for July 11 with the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture (MACCIA) and Kolhapuri artisans to discuss a possible collaboration. While Kareena enjoys downtime in London with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jeh, her Instagram post has added a voice of support for Indian artisans. Her playful jab at Prada has won praise from fans, who applauded her for choosing authenticity over high-end labels.