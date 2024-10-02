'My Journey Is Not Easy': Birthday Girl Hina Khan Is Celebration Of Strength As She Makes Head Turn At Fashion Gala - Watch

Hyderabad: Hina Khan's journey is marked by bravery and resilience. The beloved television star is a reminder that true strength shines brightest in the face of challenges. The actor, who celebrates her birthday today, continues to inspire countless individuals across the nation. On the eve of her birthday, Hina walked the ramp for a cause and spoke about her battle with cancer.

Khan turned heads at a glamorous fashion gala in Mumbai. She walked the ramp for the renowned designer Manish Malhotra, joining a star-studded lineup that included Sonali Bendre, Kartik Aaryan, and Tripti Dimri. The event, titled Namo Bharat: Walk for Courage, Walk for Service, and Walk for Heritage, was organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation, celebrating resilience and diversity.

Birthday Girl Hina Khan Makes Head Turn At Fashion Gala (Video source: ANI)

Hina Khan's presence at the event is particularly significant as she bravely battles stage three breast cancer. In a world where many might give in to challenges, Hina stands as a beacon of determination, inspiring others to confront their struggles head-on.

Cancer is widely recognised as one of the most formidable diseases, yet Hina Khan exemplifies the power of willpower and resilience. She continues to face this battle with unwavering strength, refusing to let it define her. Just recently, she captivated the audience at Manish Malhotra's show, showcasing her elegance and poise.

On the eve of her birthday, Hina shared her thoughts with the media, stating, "This event has been organised specially to salute the spirit of India. We are all going through something or have survived something; we are all survivors...I am fighting the battle and one day I will also be a survivor...this walk is a walk of courage, service and heritage. My journey is not easy...the chemo is very hard but I put in my efforts and God also gives me the spirit to bounce back..." Her words resonate deeply, highlighting the courage it takes to face adversity.

For the gala, Hina chose a stunning pink-hued salwar suit adorned with intricate zari work, complemented by a sheer dupatta featuring the same detailed embroidery. She accessorised her look with statement earrings, gajra bangles, and elegant rings, finishing it off with glamorous makeup and golden heels. Her outfit beautifully reflected her personality—graceful yet powerful.

Earlier, Hina treated her followers on Instagram to a video of her bridal ramp walk, where she donned a resplendent red lehenga paired with exquisite bridal jewels and striking makeup. Despite the challenges she faces, she radiates strength and elegance, demonstrating her refusal to succumb to adversity.