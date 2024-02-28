My Heart May Just Explode: Ananya Panday Elated as Cousin Alanna Announces Pregnancy

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday looked overjoyed, and rightfully so, after her cousin Alanna Panday and husband Ivory announced their pregnancy. Ananya couldn't hide her excitement and took to Instagram stories to reshare the announcement video with a heartfelt message. Alanna and Ivory got married in a star-studded occasion on March 16, 2023.

Ananya Panday reacts to the news cousin Alanna's pregnancy

Alanna Panday and Ivory announced their pregnancy on Instagram on Wednesday. The former is quite active on social media and has a large fan base. She continues to share updates about her personal and professional lives. Every post she shares receives a lot of affection from her admirers, who never miss an opportunity to express their gratitude.

Alanna captioned the video, "We love you so much already, can't wait to meet you (wings emoji)." Ivor responded to the message, saying, "I can't wait to meet our baby, I love you." Ananya Panday expressed her joy by sharing their announcement video on her Instagram stories with the caption, "My heart may just explode, little baby, we love you so much already. I am going to be Masi."

For the unversed, Ananya Panday's cousin, Alanna Panday, married Ivor McCray in a lovely Mumbai ceremony attended by family and friends last year. Aart from Ananya, the wedding was attended by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and many others. The wedding pictures were widely shared online.

The couple, who are expecting a child, recently dropped the maternity shoot video with the backdrop music of Sydney Rose's Turning Page, which captured Alanna and Ivor's wonderful journey. Talking about Ananya, the actor made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019 and has since established herself in the Hindi film business. Her significant performances in films like as Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan, Dream Girl 2, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan have received notice. Her upcoming projects include Amazon Prime's Call Me Bae and Control with Vikramaditya Motwane.