My Heart Is with My Home: Sonakshi Sinha Shares Pictures from Romantic Getaway with Zaheer Iqbal

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in June, are making waves with their recent vacation pictures. The couple, who celebrated their wedding with a star-studded reception at Mumbai's Bastian, has been setting travel goals ever since. Sonakshi shared delightful photos from their US trip, calling Zaheer her home.

On Friday, Sonakshi posted a series of pictures from their travels on social media. One notable photo captures Zaheer lifting Sonakshi in his arms against the picturesque backdrop of a vineyard in Southampton, New York. Another sun-kissed image shows the couple sharing a kiss, while a third photo depicts them enjoying a meal at a restaurant. Sonakshi captions the post as: "Home is where the heart is… and wherever in the world… my heart is with my home."

The couple's wedding on June 23 was a private affair, attended by close family and friends. The subsequent reception was a glamorous event, with Bollywood celebrities like Kajol, Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, and Siddharth Roy Kapur gracing the occasion to celebrate the newlyweds.

On the professional front, Sinha was last seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali web series Heeramandi, released in May 2024, and the horror-comedy Kakuda, which premiered on ZEE5. The actor began her career with the 2010 hit Dabangg and has appeared in a range of successful films, including Rowdy Rathore, Lootera, and Mission Mangal. Her digital debut came with the 2023 series Dahaad.