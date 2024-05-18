ETV Bharat / entertainment

'My Cinema Is Larger-Than-Life': Bhansali on Criticism over Heeramandi's Historical Inaccuracy

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Updated : 22 hours ago

'My Cinema Is Larger-Than-Life': Bhansali on Criticism over Heeramandi's Historical Inaccuracy
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Responds to Criticism over Heeramandi's Historical Inaccuracy (Photo: ANI)

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali defends his OTT debut series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar amidst criticism regarding its historical accuracy. Bhansali emphasises his cinematic style, focusing on creating a grand and immersive experience rather than strict adherence to historical facts.

Hyderabad: Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali addressed the criticism surrounding the historical accuracy of his OTT debut Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The series, which explores the lives of courtesans in Lahore's red-light district during the pre-partition era, has received mixed reviews due to concerns about its portrayal of the 1920s to 1940s period.

Bhansali, known for his grand and dramatic storytelling style, defended his approach, stating that his cinema is intentionally larger-than-life. He explained that his goal is to take audiences to a bygone era, rather than striving for historical accuracy. "In my mind, it was the most romantic place to be in," he said in an interview with a newswire, drawing from his own experiences of watching films featuring pimps and prostitutes in theatres. "My cinema will always have that dramatic touch and that larger-than-life approach, which is not subtle, which is not delicate, but it is heartfelt," he said.

The filmmaker highlighted that his primary purpose is to provide audiences with an immersive experience, rather than solely focusing on profits. "I'm not here to make money, I'm here to make a film. I'm here to make an experience for you," he asserted. Bhansali's commitment to crafting a visually stunning narrative is evident in Heeramandi, which boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chadha, among others.

READ MORE

  1. 'Bhansali Was Just One Google Search Away...': Heeramandi Faces Backlash for Historical Inaccuracies
  2. WATCH: Manisha, Sonakshi, Sanjeeda Dazzle in Their Ethnic Best at Heeramandi Success Bash
  3. Watch: First REJECTED, Bhansali's 'Lucky Charm' Anuj Sharma 'Miraculously' Got Heeramandi role
Last Updated :22 hours ago

TAGGED:

HEERAMANDI HISTORICAL ACCURACYHEERAMANDI THE DIAMOND BAZAARBHANSALI REACTS TO CRITICISMSANJAY LEELA BHANSALI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.