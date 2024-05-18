'My Cinema Is Larger-Than-Life': Bhansali on Criticism over Heeramandi's Historical Inaccuracy

Hyderabad: Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali addressed the criticism surrounding the historical accuracy of his OTT debut Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The series, which explores the lives of courtesans in Lahore's red-light district during the pre-partition era, has received mixed reviews due to concerns about its portrayal of the 1920s to 1940s period.

Bhansali, known for his grand and dramatic storytelling style, defended his approach, stating that his cinema is intentionally larger-than-life. He explained that his goal is to take audiences to a bygone era, rather than striving for historical accuracy. "In my mind, it was the most romantic place to be in," he said in an interview with a newswire, drawing from his own experiences of watching films featuring pimps and prostitutes in theatres. "My cinema will always have that dramatic touch and that larger-than-life approach, which is not subtle, which is not delicate, but it is heartfelt," he said.

The filmmaker highlighted that his primary purpose is to provide audiences with an immersive experience, rather than solely focusing on profits. "I'm not here to make money, I'm here to make a film. I'm here to make an experience for you," he asserted. Bhansali's commitment to crafting a visually stunning narrative is evident in Heeramandi, which boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chadha, among others.