'My Bestie, My Hero, My Father': Dulquer Salmaan's Birthday Note For Mammootty Highlights Their Cherished Bond

Hyderabad: Malayalam superstar Mammootty is celebrating his 73rd birthday today, September 7. On his special day, his son, actor Dulquer Salmaan took to his social media handle and shared a lovely father-son picture alongside a touching message for his dad.

The image shared on Instagram shows the father-son duo sharing a moment of natural laughter and camaraderie. Dulquer, dressed in a white casual shirt, poses beside Mammootty, who sits comfortably, wearing a dark floral kurta paired with mundu. Both are seen smiling warmly, capturing the essence of a strong bond and friendship.

In his caption, Dulquer reflected on how the best of friends rarely have photos together, as they're too engrossed in enjoying their time. "Of late I've realised that the best of friends never have any photos together. Cause their moments together are too precious and fun to even think of wasting time posing or taking selfies," he wrote.

Dulquer further wrote, "Increasingly so, each year it's become a tradition for us to take pictures for me to post on your birthday Pa. Somehow neither of our phones seems to ever have any pictures of the both of us. But now I feel like I've understood why that is. Wishing my bestie, my hero, and my father the happiest birthday!!"

Speaking of their professional endeavours, both Mammootty and Dulquer have exciting projects lined up. Mammootty is set to star in the highly anticipated action-thriller Bazooka, while Dulquer will be seen in the Telugu-language thriller movie Lucky Baskhar.