ETV Bharat / entertainment

Musician, Co-Singer Arrested In Connection With Zubeen Garg's Death

Guwahati: Musician Shakharjyoti Goswami and singer Amritprabha Mahanta were arrested on Thursday in connection with the death of singer Zubeen Garg, police said.

Garg's musician, Goswami and singer Amritprabha, who were present at the spot when the incident happened, were called for interrogation during the day and later arrested, they said.

"We have found some evidence against them. So, to enquire further, their arrest was necessary," an officer said.

With this, four persons were arrested in the case, including Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, police said.

Mahanta and Sarma were arrested on Wednesday and booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy and causing death by negligence, they said.

Special DGP of the Assam Police's CID Munna Prasad Gupta told reporters that the interrogation of Mahanta and Sarma is underway after a court remanded them to 14-day police custody.

"The investigation is going on, and I cannot share much detail. We have added Section 103 of the BNS in the FIR now," he said.

Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) deals with the punishment for murder. It mandates that whoever commits murder shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life, and a fine.

Shyamkanu is the younger brother of former DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, who is presently the Chief Information Commissioner of the Assam State Information Commission. His elder brother is Nani Gopal Mahanta, who was the Education Advisor to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma before becoming the vice chancellor of Gauhati University.

The CID is probing the case of Garg's death after more than 60 FIRs have been lodged across the state against Mahanta, the chief organiser of the Northeast India Festival, where the singer had gone to perform, and almost 10 others, including the icon's manager, Sharma.

Meanwhile, Gupta said that the report of the autopsy conducted in Singapore will be handed over to Garg's family after completion of the formalities.

"The Singaporean authorities also did their investigation. The autopsy report from them will be directly shared with the family as per protocol. As per our information, they have already contacted Garg's family and will share the report soon," he said.

When asked about the second post-mortem examination carried out in Guwahati, the special DGP said the authority is waiting for the report on the viscera sample, which was sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory (CFL) in Delhi for a detailed examination.