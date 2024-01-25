Music director Ilaiyaraaja's Daughter Bhavatharini Dies of Cancer

Chennai: Bhavatharini, playback singer and daughter of music director Ilaiyaraaja, died of cancer on Thursday. She was 47. Bhavatharini had been battling liver cancer for the last few months and was in Sri Lanka for treatment where she passed away.

Sources said her body will be brought to Chennai on Friday, January 26, where the final rites will take place. She is survived by her husband. Daughter of Ilaiyaraaja and sister of Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja, Bhavatharini won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback singer for Tamil song, 'Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu' from 'Bharathi'.